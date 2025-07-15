Tour news: Travis Scott, QOTSA, Lorde, Kneecap

Inhaler and The Charlatans have also unveiled tour plans for the second half of the year

Travis Scott has extended his record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour with new dates in the UAE and India.

The 34-year-old rapper is due to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on 19 November and at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on 15 November.

Promoted by Live Nation, the Circus Maximus World Tour will span six countries, kicking off on 11 October at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, and concluding in Mumbai.

Additional stops include Delhi (India), Seoul (Korea), Sanya and Hainan (China) and Tokyo (Japan), which drew ‘unprecedented demand’ across the board, according to promoters.

The global outing originally kicked off in October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024.

It concluded as the highest-grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold.

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a UK/Europe leg of their intimate The Catacombs Tour

Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age have announced a UK/Europe leg of their intimate The Catacombs Tour.

The six-date run will kick off on 18 October in Milan at the 1,400-capacity Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber and conclude on 29 October at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Additional stops include Theater des Westens in Berlin (Germany), DR Koncerthuset, Koncertsalen in Copenhagen (Denmark), Royal Theater Carré in Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp (Belgium).

Following that, the American rock band will journey to the US for an 11-date run between 2 October and 21 November.

Elsewhere, Lorde has added Australia and New Zealand dates to her Ultrasound World Tour in support of her new album, Virgin.

Inhaler has added four new dates to their run of European headline shows in October

The new dates are scheduled in February 2026, starting with a 2 February show at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Stops include Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The previously announced North American leg of the Ultrasound World Tour begins 17 September at Austin, Texas’s Moody Center, and concludes on 22 October at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The European outing starts on 9 November at Luxembourg’s Rockhal and runs until 9 December at Stockholm, Sweden’s Annexet.

Elsewhere, Kneecap have added ten dates to their UK and Ireland tour, including a headline show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in Scotland on 30 November.

The Belfast hip-hop trio will also play Bournemouth’s O2 Academy (14 November), Liverpool’s Blackstone Street Warehouse (15 November), Cardiff Depot (17 November), The Prospect Building in Bristol (18 November), O2 Academy Leeds (20 November), O2 City Hall Newcastle (22 November), Sheffield Octagon (24 November), O2 Academy Birmingham (27 November) and Manchester Academy (28 November).

Inhaler have added four new dates to their run of European headline shows in October.

The Irish quartet, who recently announced their biggest UK headline show to date at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena and an already sold-out performance at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, will kick off these new shows with two nights at Belfast’s Ulster Hall.

The Charlatans have also shared plans for a December UK tour

These newly announced dates are the latest additions to the band’s Open Wide World Tour, which has included performances across Europe, the US, and at festivals such as TRNSMT and Glastonbury.

The Charlatans have also shared plans for a December UK tour, playing headline shows in Leeds, Stoke, Bath, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

In support of their forthcoming 14th studio album We Are Love (31 October), the UK-hailing band will undergo a six-date tour kicking off on 6 December at O2 Academy in Leeds and wrapping on 12 December at Barrowland in Glasgow.

Other stops on the SJM Concerts-promoted run include Stoke’s Victoria Hall (7 December), Bath’s Forum (8 December), London’s Roundhouse (10 December) and Manchester’s Academy (11 December).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.