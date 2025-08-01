Arenas Q&A: Cooperation Amongst Competitors

Olivier Toth of the European Arenas Association & Nancy Skipper of the National Arenas Association on the benefits of venues working together

In this chapter from the Global Arena Guide 2025, Olivier Toth of the European Arenas Association and Nancy Skipper of the UK’s National Arenas Association discuss the benefits of venues working together.

Associations are, at their heart, about connection. What does being part of a regional association make possible that wouldn’t be achievable alone?

NS: We have created many initiatives like the A-Guide and the NAA Green Guide. We compile an annual research report that allows us to track trends and identify new and emerging ideas. In 2016, we launched the Professional Certificate in Event and Safety Management, allowing venue staff to achieve certification. It means our members have access to top quality training, ensuring consistent methods are delivered by all member arenas.

OT: The diversity of European territories adds perspectives that you could not achieve alone or in one city. It enables conversations and discussions at association level that benefit a broad range of members.

In 2024, EAA member arenas hosted 26.9m people at over 3,500 events. This gives us a collective voice and enables cross-collaboration with other industry groups and associations.

Arenas share many of the same challenges. How does your association help venues collaborate rather than compete?

NS: Working together brings greater benefit for the venue teams and throughout the entire ecosystem, delivering a better experience for promoters, artists, and fans. Without work like this, we wouldn’t see the results we have on things like secondary ticketing or the work we’re doing on EDI and LIVE’s Misogyny in Music initiative.

OT: Member cooperation is consistently high and adapted to account for regional differences. Knowledge exchange across our network is very strong. We hold in-person meetings, and we promote ongoing exchange between members. For example, we established Talent Swap, an initiative that offers all our members the chance to send teams to another member arena to learn about a specific area or issue.

We believe that sharing knowledge and expertise drives performance and enhances quality across the entire industry.

“The social and support element of our association is vital to its success”

What’s one example from the past year where your association’s work had a tangible impact?

NS: The NAA is working with LIVE on a grassroots levy, a pioneering support system to power the industry from the early stages up. This initiative wouldn’t be possible without the collective power of all the associations coming together.

OT: We realigned our existing four-pillar strategy and started to look at shortcomings in education and the lack of content pertaining to the venue business. In the past 12 months, we founded an education steering group and have successfully collaborated with two international universities to create an MA in Venue Business that will be available to our members in 2026.

This will be backed up with a suite of micro-credentials that focus on our industry and that will allow entry-level accreditation leading to certification and vocational access to a university diploma without necessarily possessing an undergraduate degree.

These are high-pressure environments. How do your members support each other on a human level, not just operationally?

OT: Through knowledge share and education. We are committed to fostering strong communications and an open-door policy amongst our members, so they can reach out with questions, issues, and experiences.

In addition to our meetings and Talent Swap, we have an internal app, which provides a continuous forum for members to communicate.

NS: The social and support element of our association is vital to its success. As well as providing high-quality training and benchmarking information, members also support each other socially. We meet three times a year, so members can build a network of people facing similar challenges and who are only ever a phone call away. Our meetings take place in member venues, allowing each the opportunity to showcase their new initiatives and installations, so visiting members can take away ideas and new concepts to integrate into their own buildings.

“The entertainment industry is changing; with new technology comes new events, and we’re seeing a massive change in content type and delivery”

Finally, how do you see the future of arenas?

OT: Most European arena stock is now over 20 years old. Most of these arenas are either undergoing or will require significant capital investment in digital translation, 5G provision, and IP networks.

The expectations of bands and agents are on the rise and increasingly arenas are having to take more responsibility for the delivery of an experience that relies on best-in-class F&B provision and enhanced premium offer. Rents cannot keep increasing so, alternative revenue streams and use of space must be explored. This is a challenging but also exciting scenario for everyone in the arena business.

NS: The entertainment industry is changing; with new technology comes new events, and we’re seeing a massive change in content type and delivery. Shows are bringing enhanced productions and techniques, allowing for far more immersive experiences with innovative products and new genres from all over the globe.

