Dutch promoter Bon Bon declares bankruptcy

The promoter has organised tours and shows for the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and J.Cole, in some of the Netherlands' biggest venues

Bon Bon Entertainment, a Dutch promoter that has organised tours and shows for the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and J.Cole, has declared bankruptcy.

“We can’t ignore the fact that the past two years have been difficult. Cancellations, financial setbacks, and an increasingly difficult market have deeply affected us,” the firm said in a statement.

Last summer, Bon Bon was due to deliver Burna Boy’s first stadium show in the Netherlands at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 9 June, but it was pulled less than a month out. The Nigerian artist released a statement on social media blaming “failure by the event organisers to meet their contracted obligations”.

Bon Bon was also behind Burna Boy’s cancelled show at the GelreDome in 2023, with attendees only notified late in the evening. In both cases, there was dissatisfaction with the refunds, with fans reportedly receiving a partial refund.

“Born from a love of culture, we’ve fought from day one to give Black culture a platform”

“The recent negative media attention has had far-reaching consequences,” said Bon Bon in a recent statement. “It has not only damaged our reputation but also led to the termination of talks with cancelled artists and the withdrawal of investors. This also destroyed any last hope for a solution or refunds to affected ticket buyers, something that is extremely difficult for us. Despite all efforts to continue, it is simply no longer sustainable.”

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) indicates that consumers are at the back of the queue for payments in the event of bankruptcy, making reimbursement unlikely. The number of ticket buyers and the total damages involved have not been disclosed.

Launched 15 years ago, Bon Bon Entertainment organised parties, club shows, concerts, concert tours, and indoor festivals throughout the Netherlands and Europe.

The Capelle aan den IJssel-based company worked with artists in the R&B, Reggae, Afro and Soul genres such as Tiwa Savage, Black Coffee, Tyga, Montell Jordan, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don and more.

“What began from a deep urge to create something that didn’t yet exist for people like ourselves grew into an organisation that connects generations,” reads the statement. “Born from a love of culture, we’ve fought from day one to give Black culture a platform.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.