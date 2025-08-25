Louis Tomlinson’s Away From Home to make US debut

The Louis Tomlinson-curated Away From Home Festival is set to make its US debut this autumn.

Following four previous sold-out editions in London, UK (2021), Malaga, Spain (2022), Camaiore, Italy (2023), and Mérida, Mexico (2024), the event is heading to the Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York, on 4-5 October.

Headlined by Tomlinson and Lauv, it will also feature special guest Steve Aoki alongside Plain White T’s, Daya, Pale Waves, Circa Waves, Dirty Blonde, Florence Road, Isaac Anderson, Michael Blackwell, and resident guest DJ Abbie McCarthy.

Previous lineups have featured artists such as Blossoms, The Cribs, DMA’s, Dylan, Hinds, HotWax, The Snuts and The Vaccines.

“I’m so excited to be bringing Away From Home to the US and for the first time, a two-day festival,” says Tomlinson. “Really honoured and grateful to have such a strong lineup over both days, got a few things up my sleeve too. Can’t wait to see you all there, it’s going to be special!”

Tomlinson is represented worldwide by Wasserman Music agents Marty Diamond, Ash Mowry, Alex Hardee and Holly Rowland.

