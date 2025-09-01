DEAG on track for record ticket sales in 2025

Deutsche Entertainment (DEAG) is ‘on track’ to achieve its full-year ticket sales target, according to the firm’s financial results for the first half of 2025.

The Berlin-based promoter, events operator and ticketing company posted revenue of €155.4 million in the six months ending 30 June 2025, representing a 17.1% increase compared to the same period of last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), meanwhile, more than doubled from €3.1m to €6.6m.

The companies acquired since 2024 as part of DEAG’s Buy & Build strategy also contributed to the positive development in revenue and EBITDA, the firm says.

These include UK-based promoter and live entertainment organiser ShowPlanr, German festival organiser black mamba Event & Marketing and Italian rock promoter MC2 Live.

As of the reporting date, more than 6.9 million tickets had already been sold for 2025, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. This means that DEAG is on track to reach its full-year objective to sell a record 12 million tickets, up from over 11 million tickets in 2024.

Despite record ticket sales and higher revenues, DEAG still posted a net loss of €7.5m in the first half of 2025, due to ongoing integration costs, high interest payments on its debt and tax charges. DEAG’s net loss in the same period last year was €9.2m.

“The strategic decisions we made last year are now reflected in rising revenues and earnings”

In H1 2025, DEAG has organised tours and concerts by Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Till Lindemann, Lenny Kravitz and Bausa. The firm also hailed a “well-attended” summer festival season, including approximately 30 one-day and multi-day festivals and open-air events.

Highlights included festivals like Nature One, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, as well as Airbeat One, Sputnik Spring Break, Sion sous le Étoiles and Belladrum Tartan Heart.

The firm also reported “very strong” developments in the Spoken Word & Literary Events division, according to DEAG. The UK, considered to be DEAG’s most important international market, continued to perform strongly overall.

“We are very pleased with our performance in the first half of 2025,” says Detlef Kornett, Group CEO of DEAG. “DEAG is strongly positioned in the areas of live entertainment and entertainment services. The strategic decisions we made last year – particularly in the context of key transformation projects – are now reflected in rising revenues and earnings. Strong financial results, ticket sales at a very high level, and a packed event calendar provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond.”

In the second half of 2025, DEAG will organise concerts and tours with Simply Red, Lang Lang, Sabaton, Saxon, Helloween, Hans Zimmer, Marilyn Manson and Böhse Onkelz – the latter alone attracting over 200,000 visitors.

