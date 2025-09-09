Pharrell, Bocelli, Karol G line up for maiden Vatican City concert

Vatican City is set to host its maiden concert, Grace for the World, bringing the likes of Pharrell, Andrea Bocelli, Karol G, and more to the city-state this Sunday (13 September) for a globally broadcast show.

The historic, free-to-attend cultural event will mark the first time a concert has been staged in St. Peter’s Square, the large plaza directly in front of the holy St. Peter’s Basilica. A central gathering place for major Catholic ceremonies, St. Peter’s Square can boast a capacity of up to 300,000 people.

John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, BamBam, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, The Choir of the Diocese of Rome led by Maestro Marco Frisina, and Angélique Kidjo will also perform during the show, which will be livestreamed on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live.

An aerial drone and light spectacle utilising over 3,000 drones from Nova Sky Stories will reimagine the Sistine Chapel during the event. The entertainment firm has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney and Dead & Company in the past.

“Together, let’s reflect through music to spread the message of unity and grace for all humanity”

The performance is in celebration of the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee year and will mark the closing of the third-annual, two-day World Meeting on Human Fraternity. The late Pope Francis inspired the convention in 2023, which is aimed at fostering fraternity and advocating for human dignity in opposition to violence and war.

By featuring a variety of artists from around the world, the concert aims to close the meeting with “a unique live experience uniting music, storytelling, and fraternity,” says Bocelli, who is co-directing with Pharrell.

The American musician adds: “Together, let’s reflect through music to spread the message of unity and grace for all humanity.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film director Sam Wrench is set to direct the live broadcast, which is being produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Collins also executive-produced the Beyoncé Bowl and Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Grace for the World is being executive produced by Pharrell and his company, Something in the Water, Bocelli, and Nova Sky. Entertainment platform Fever is serving as the concert’s presenting partner.

The concert commences at 9pm CEST (8pm BST/3pm EDT) this Sunday.

