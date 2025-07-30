Gen Z powering Asia’s rock music revival

ICA-Live-Asia president Tommy Jinho Yoon tells IQ that live music is on the up in Korea, but a venue shortage threatens to hold it back

ICA-Live-Asia president Tommy Jinho Yoon tells IQ the South Korean market requires more venues to reach its full potential amid a burgeoning demand for live music in the region.

Yoon launched US-based ICA to cater to the growing popularity of live events in Asia, teaming with local partners in countries such as Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Macau, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The company is handling several high‑profile Asian tours in 2025, including Muse, My Chemical Romance, Honne, The Libertines and Kenny G, coordinating each market’s logistics, marketing and ticketing strategies.

“Business is strong across most Asian markets, especially when supported by effective and localised marketing,” says Yoon. “Our tours for Muse and My Chemical Romance saw tremendous demand, with Muse selling out and My Chemical Romance close to capacity in Korea.”

Especially notable to Yoon is the resurgence in interest for rock bands among the younger generation.

“Live music and interest in band-driven performances are making a big comeback among younger audiences in Korea and across Asia,” he says. “Gen Z listeners are discovering both classic and modern bands through platforms like YouTube Music, Spotify, and local streaming services such as Melon. These platforms allow easy access to a broad range of genres and international artists, sparking more curiosity and appreciation for live music among new audiences.”

“Venue availability remains a significant issue, especially for 15,000 to 50,000 capacity shows”

Yoon cites Muse’s concert at the 50,000-cap Incheon Munhak Stadium, which sold out in just 45 minutes, as a case in point.

“The audience skewed younger than expected, ranging from early 20s to mid-30s, showing renewed excitement for classic bands and live musicianship,” he says. “It’s an exciting time to be building live experiences again in this region.

“The domestic scene is also gaining momentum, with more local bands and artists building solid followings and drawing strong crowds at clubs and midsize venues. There’s a lot of long-term potential on both the international and domestic sides.”

However, Yoon suggests the market’s under-developed infrastructure for touring is holding it back. Many major tours face challenges securing suitable venues, which can both “limit the scale of shows” and “force us to make tough choices about routing”.

“Venue availability remains a significant issue, especially for 15,000 to 50,000 capacity shows,” he says. “Jamsil Olympic Stadium is under renovation until 2026, and major venues like KSPO Dome and Gocheok Sky Dome are often hard to secure due to sports schedules and turf protection restrictions.

“Many events are now competing for the same high-demand venues, which are booked far in advance, making it increasingly difficult to lock in dates. The growing demand for large-scale concerts continues to outpace available infrastructure, and competition for these venues is becoming even more intense.”

“We also have several other festivals in planning stages across the region for next year”

He adds: “Despite that, we’re optimistic about demand and are adapting to these challenges through early planning and flexible strategies.”

A positive development in that regard promises to be Seoul Arena, an 18,000-seat purpose-built concert venue in the South Korean capital, which is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Yoon is also international artist programmer for Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival – the first major festival of its type to be established in Korea back in 1999 – plus Yoursummer and Legend of the Guardian Festival. ICA also programmed the debut edition of Creativeman’s Summer Sonic Bangkok in Thailand last year.

“The festival landscape is competitive, and there are definitely challenges around logistics, production costs and calendar congestion,” says Yoon. “That said, we focus on the optimistic side, as there’s a growing interest in diverse lineups and curated experiences, especially among younger audiences. For example, Sound Planet Festival will take place this year as a major domestic artist festival in Korea. We plan to expand it next year by adding major international headline artists, evolving it into a hybrid domestic-international event in 2026.

“We also have several other festivals in planning stages across the region for next year, with details to be announced soon.”

