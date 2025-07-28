Despite performing two gigs at the venue on Friday and Saturday night, the Canadian rapper has axed tonight's show due to "travel logistics"

Drake has cancelled tonight’s concert at Co-op Live due to “travel logistics,” according to a statement from the Manchester arena.

The Canadian rapper’s performance at the venue has been rescheduled for 5 August and organisers said “all tickets remain valid for the new date”.

The 38-year-old had already performed two gigs at the venue on Friday and Saturday as part of his first UK and European tour in six years, and is due to stage another concert at Co-op Live on 4 August.

Yesterday’s statement on the arena’s website said: “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled.”

“The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night.”

Drake kicked off the $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU tour on 20 July with three nights at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, following his Wireless Festival residency.

The Live Nation-produced outing comprises 24 arena shows in cities including Munich, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Manchester, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Milan, Antwerp, Zurich and Cologne.

Tour support comes from fellow Canadian artist PARTYNEXTDOOR, with whom Drake released an album titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in February.

$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU is Drake’s first run of shows in the UK and Europe since his 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour.

Earlier this year, the Wasserman Music-repped act toured throughout Australia on his Anita Max Win jaunt, though several dates in Sydney and Auckland (NZ) were cancelled with short notice due “scheduling conflicts.”

In May, Drake also teased the return of his OVO Fest in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. Appearing at Central Cee’s show, he confirmed the star-studded event would “be back this year.”

