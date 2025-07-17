Ex-bandmates sue Perry Farrell over onstage clash

Three Jane's Addiction members are suing the frontman, who alleges they subjected him to a "years-long bullying campaign"

Members of Jane’s Addiction are suing frontman Perry Farrell for US$10 million (€8.6m) following the onstage altercation that led to the cancellation of their reunion tour.

The rock band’s classic lineup reunited last year for the first time since 2010, but cut short an autumn show at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion in the US after Lollapalooza founder Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro.

Jane’s Addiction axed the remaining 15 shows of their co-headline tour with Love and Rockets in the wake of the clash.

According to Variety, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins have filed a lawsuit claiming the group’s tour’s cancellation and subsequent split cost them $10m.

Navarro is also suing Farrell for assault and battery over the September 2024 incident, and is claiming intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract.

Speaking to Guitar Player earlier this year, Navarro said the situation was “still very tender and unresolved”, adding, “there’s no chance for the band to ever play together again.”

“Farrell has launched a legal complaint against his former bandmates, alleging they waged a ‘years-long bullying campaign'”

Farrell, 66, apologised in the aftermath of the Boston incident, adding: “Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

However, Farrell has launched a separate legal complaint against his former bandmates, alleging they waged a “years-long bullying campaign” against him, and cancelled the remainder of the tour without consulting him.

Furthermore, it accuses the trio of “harassing him onstage during performances, including, among other tactics, trying to undermine him by playing their instruments at a high volume so that he could not hear himself sing without blasting his own in-ear monitors at an unsafe level”.

“As a founding member and creative force behind Jane’s Addiction, Perry Farrell has always prioritised the band’s legacy and its supporters, which is why the events of September 13th, 2024 in Boston and the resulting fallout was so devastating,” reads a statement on behalf of the singer. “Without warning or consultation and using Perry as a scapegoat, Dave Navarro and the other band members took it upon themselves to abruptly cancel the remaining tour dates – violating contracts and disregarding all professional obligations.

“Perry was blindsided by not being allowed to vote and be heard, leaving him unable to plead his case to continue the tour for their fans. If that was not harmful enough, Dave Navarro then intentionally and publicly blamed Perry for the cancelled tour dates effectively destroying Perry’s reputation and causing him irreparable harm.

“Despite this continued bullying perpetuated by Navarro, Perry’s dedication to Jane’s Addiction and the preservation of its positive impact on the music industry remains unshaken. He is actively exploring ways to address the situation and ensure accountability.”

