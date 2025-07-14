Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun settle tour dispute

The singer has reportedly agreed to pay more than $30m owed to his former manager relating to the cancelled Justice world tour

Justin Bieber and his former manager Scooter Braun have reportedly reached a settlement of more than US$30 million (€26m) related to the pop star’s curtailed Justice World Tour.

Bieber had completed 49 shows of the AEG-promoted five-continent run when he postponed the tour for health reasons in September 2022. The remaining 70 dates were ultimately cancelled the following March.

According to People, 31-year-old Bieber has agreed to pay $26m to Braun owed as part of an advance the singer received for the tour from AEG, plus an additional $5.5m in unpaid commissions. The pair had worked together for 15 years prior to parting company in 2023.

More than 1.5m tickets had been sold outside North America for the 2022/23 tour

It was announced earlier this month that Braun was stepping back from his role as CEO of HYBE America after four years spearheading the US division of South Korean entertainment giant HYBE. Braun will move to an executive advisory capacity, serving as director of the board and senior advisor to HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk.

People says that HYBE had initially covered the costs for Bieber when the outing was axed, with the Canadian agreeing to repay Braun and the firm at a later date. However, Bieber allegedly only made a single payment prior to the settlement. Neither party has commented on the report.

More than 1.5 million tickets had been sold outside North America for the Justice tour. The run was Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s Purpose world tour, which grossed $257 million, attracting 2,805,481 fans across 141 shows, according to Pollstar.

