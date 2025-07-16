Lolla Berlin turns 10: ‘There have been many eras’

Goodlive's Fruzsina Szép tells IQ why the anniversary edition was like a 'résumé of the past decade', as she reflects on the evolution of the event

Goodlive’s Fruzsina Szép has reflected on the evolution of Lollapalooza Berlin as it celebrates its ‘magical’ 10th anniversary.

The German festival’s first-ever midsummer edition took place at the Olympic Stadium and the Olympic Park last weekend (12–13 July) with artists including Justin Timberlake, J-Hope, Gracie Abrams, Raye and Benson Boone, as well as 60,000 attendees.

“This edition was like a résumé of the past decade… there have been many eras,” says Szép. “We are proud of what Lolla Berlin has become: a top-tier festival on par with the biggest events in Europe.”

Szép spearheaded the launch of Lolla Berlin in 2015, alongside colleagues at Goodlive, C3 Presents and Festival Republic, and was part of the festival’s leadership team until 2020, when Goodlive launched Superbloom in Munich.

The Berlin-headquartered festival, booking and services agency re-joined the organisation and production of the festival in 2024, working in collaboration with parent company Live Nation GSA and C3.

The first four years of the festival – Lollapalooza’s first-ever European edition – were particularly challenging, remembers Szép. “We changed location every year – it was amazing that no one had a nervous breakdown!” she laughs.

“The things that we are dealing with nowadays did not exist – super fans, influencers etc”

The festival was forced to evacuate its original home, the disused Tempelhof Airport, when the site was converted into temporary housing for refugees in early 2016. A move to Treptower Park followed in 2016, which was opposed by many local residents and even ten states of the former USSR, as the park houses a Soviet war memorial.

In 2017, the festival relocated again to the racecourse Rennbahn Hoppegarten before settling at the Olympic Stadium and the Olympic Park, its now longtime home, in 2018.

Site changes were just one thing Lolla had to contend with in the past decade, alongside huge transformations within the festival industry and society itself.

“There have been so many changes,” Szép tells IQ. “The things that we are dealing with nowadays did not exist – super fans, influencers etc. The content has also evolved – topics like sustainability and diversity have become much more important.

“The evolution of our society is part of the evolution of a festival. As festival promoters, we need to be part of pushing the boundaries and ensuring that these topics are embraced within our programming because only this way can we be part of the positive change.”

Artists who have been part of Lolla’s 10-year evolution include household names such as Radiohead, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith.

“Lolla loves to close each day with a superstar,” admits Szép. And moving from September to midsummer has certainly made it easier to book them, she adds.

“Of course, it’s a very packed agenda in June, July, August, but there are also a lot of artists on tour, so we’re keeping those dates and we hope to have a great lineup next year.”

“The evolution of our society is part of the evolution of a festival”

Joining the festival’s esteemed alumni this year were US superstar Justin Timberlake and South Korean rapper and BTS member J-Hope, who closed the show on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“Justin Timberlake played in the rain on Saturday night and he was absolutely astonishing – he’s a true performer from head to toe,” says Szép. “And J-Hope put on a truly amazing festival show. Almost all the attendees were there in front of our main stage. It was really nice to see that the K-pop fans from all over the world and the Berlin audience were melting together. It was a very celebratory end to the festival.”

Special touches to this year’s anniversary edition included a parade featuring 50 artists, gigantic stilt walkers, 20-piece acoustic drummers and acrobats.

“There were lots of magic moments this year that you needed to be on site to experience – they weren’t on the programme or in the app,” explains Szép. “People were enjoying these little hidden surprises so much. This is the power of festivals.”

Though it rained at Lolla Berlin for the first time ever, Szép insists that nothing could put a dampener on the year’s festivities.

“It was magical,” she says. “People were dancing in the rain, hugging and kissing. Everybody can put on festivals in the sunshine, but only pros can put on a festival in the rain.”

With Lolla Berlin wrapped up, Szép’s will turn her attention to the fourth edition of Superbloom, taking place between 30–31 August at Munich’s Olympic Park with acts such as Post Malone, Hozier, Shawn Mendes, Raye and Nelly Furtado.

