The Caucasus: The next frontier for touring?

IQ investigates why the territories of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are experiencing a gold rush of household names

Despite complex political and economic conditions in the Caucasus, the region spanning Eastern Europe and Western Asia is drawing more international touring acts than ever before.

In the past year, household names such as Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Guns N’ Roses have added dates in Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan to their world tours and global deals and found that these untapped markets are bearing fruit.

So why the sudden gold rush of artists touring this region, when geopolitical and reputational issues are all in play? The answer is a combination of pent-up demand, government-backed tourism initiatives, and repurposed business. With the live industry largely boycotting Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, its Caucasus neighbours have capitalised on the business drain.

Former Pop Farm founders Andrey Samorukov and Dmitry Zaretsky are two such promoters who have relocated from Russia. With the Moscow-based operation, they promoted artists such as Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, Royal Blood, Kasabian, The Prodigy, Arctic Monkeys, and Foals, and organised the international Bol Festival.

Since launching their new Belgrade-based operation, Honeycomb, in 2023, the pair has been operating in more than ten countries, including the Caucasus, and can testify to the promise of the region.

“These markets, though small, have a lot of potential, but they have been overlooked by international bands for years,” Zaretsky tells IQ. “Historically, the scene was dominated by domestic and regional artists, but that’s changing now. Though the markets are still developing, a lot of bands now tend to express more interest in coming and exploring them.

Starring Georgia has brought acts such as Bruno Mars, OneRepublic, The Killers, Imagine Dragons to the country

“The demand among fans is strong, as they haven’t seen many international shows. There is a good percentage of young, curious people who are into the European scene, as well as a recent wave of Russian expats, many of them longtime fans of live music, who are now part of the local audience.”

Georgia

Undoubtedly the most promising of the three markets, Georgia has attracted a raft of world-renowned artists in the past couple of years, largely thanks to a government-backed programme launched in 2023.

Starring Georgia has brought artists such as Bruno Mars, OneRepublic, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC to the transcontinental country in a bid to boost tourism and the economy.

The past two seasons of the programme have attracted over 125,000 fans, including 18,000 tourists, who have generated over GEL60m (€18.8m) in revenue. This year’s edition, which features shows by Justin Timberlake, Guns N’ Roses, and Empire of the Sun, is expecting a record-breaking influx of tourists.

The 2025 instalment kicked off on 30 May with GNR, for whom a custom-made festival city was built at the Tsitsinatela Amusement Park in the seaside resort of Shekvetili, Guria.

Starring Georgia’s technical director, Kobi Manjgaladze, said the project was “unprecedented for Georgia in terms of both construction work and technical aspects.”

The band performed two concerts in one evening, with ticket prices ranging from GEL280 to GEL1,000 (€88–314), though Starring Georgia cardholders could enjoy a 20% discount on all ticket categories.

“We’re seeing good momentum in Georgia… artists are increasingly drawn to perform here”

Another unprecedented moment for Georgia’s live music scene came when Justin Timberlake’s concert at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi sold 50,000 tickets in six hours.

The 23 July show, promoted by Live Nation, set a new record for the fastest sellout in Starring Georgia’s history and is thought to be the country’s largest-ever concert.

Starring Georgia project manager, Tsitsi Iashvili, said at the time: “This will be more than a concert, it will be a cultural event for Georgia and its surrounding countries. When your country joins the whole world as part of a world tour and the population of your country has the opportunity to hear their favourite artist in their country, it is important.”

John Reid, president of Live Nation EMEA, underscores the promise of the former Soviet republic. “We’re seeing good momentum in Georgia,” he tells IQ. “Artists are increasingly drawn to perform here – not just for the incredible venues like Black Sea Arena and Dinamo Stadium, both set in Georgia’s unique and stunning scenery, but also because of the great reception they get from local fans.

“The demand is there, with Justin Timberlake’s July show selling all 50,000 tickets within hours and major tours like Guns N’ Roses and Empire of the Sun expecting huge crowds. With more international acts already lined up for 2026, Georgia is fast becoming a destination on the global touring map.”

Georgia’s biggest indoor live music venue, the Black Sea Area in Shekvetili, Guria, also draws its fair share of international acts. Since opening in 2016, the 9,000-capacity venue has hosted Chris-

tina Aguilera, Jessie J, Black Eyes Peas, Aero- smith, Thirty Seconds to Mars, CeeLo Green, Katie Melua, Robert Plant, and Sir Elton John.

“Some artist agents aren’t very familiar with Azerbaijan, but we are changing that”

Tbilisi Open Air, billed as the biggest open-air music festival in the Caucasus, has also been frequented by overseas acts since launching in 2009. Tom Odell, Cigarettes After Sex, Franz Ferdinand, M.I.A., Aurora, Rejjie Snow, Moderat, Alt-J, Mogwai, and The Subways have graced the stage of the 30,000-capacity event, promoted by Alter-Vision Group.

Azerbaijan

The largest country in the Caucasus, with a population of 10.1m, Azerbaijan’s live music market is also rapidly developing. Honeycomb promoted one of the biggest-ever ticketed shows in the Caucasus at Azerbaijan’s Baku Olympic Stadium in 2023, featuring Imagine Dragons and 38,000 people in attendance.

iTicket Production, the promoter arm of the country’s top ticketer, iTicket, is also at the forefront of the evolution. Formed in 2018, it has organised shows by the likes of Will Smith, J Balvin, Black Coffee, and Imagine Dragons. The Baku-headquartered firm also works in countries across the region and nearby, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

iTicket Production CEO Ugur Aydin told IQ earlier this year that it has been challenging to persuade talent to route through Central Asia but that his company is working hard to raise aware- ness about the viability of the market among the wider international industry.

“Some artist agents aren’t very familiar with Azerbaijan, but we are changing that, and we find they are very pleased to see an established company working with top-level acts. I think we will increasingly see Baku on world tour routes in the near future,” he said.

Indeed, iTicket and Dream Group International are promoting Justin Timberlake’s Azerbaijan stop on 27 July at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, which has also hosted acts such as Shakira, Sir Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, and Tarkan.

“Dream Fest is a new challenge, [embraces] new technologies, and [provides us with] an opportunity to realise the most incredible ideas”

A few days prior, Dream Group will hold one of Azerbaijan’s biggest international music festivals, Dream Fest. Taking place at the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku, the four-day celebration will feature American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress Nicole Scherzinger, American rapper Tyga, and British boyband Blue.

The first edition took place last year, attracting 50,000+ spectators and 150 artists from ten countries. “We held a festival at a truly grand scale,” said festival organiser Emin Agalarov. “Dream Fest is a new challenge, [embraces] new technologies, and [provides us with] an opportunity to realise the most incredible ideas.”

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has also helped increase the appeal of the market for global acts, bringing the likes of Mariah Carey, Will Smith & J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Black Coffee, Anyma, Enrique Iglesias, and Pharrell Williams to Baku since the inaugural event in 2017.

Other promoters in the market working with international talent tend to be associated with music venues or festivals, such as the longstanding Baku Jazz Festival, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

Armenia

Armenia’s live music scene may be trailing behind its neighbours but, as a handful of international acts have demonstrated, there are valuable opportunities for the bigger draws.

In 2015, Armenian-American band System of a Down delivered one of the country’s biggest-ever contemporary music concerts to 20,000 people at Republic Square. The free-to-attend show – their first ever in their ancestral homeland – was part of their Wake Up the Souls Tour, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Armenia was a huge success for Craig [David], and both he and the crew really enjoyed the whole experience”

This year, Jennifer Lopez is a contender for Armenia’s biggest concert with her 3 August show at the 14,000-capacity Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in the capital city of Yerevan. The show, which is part of her Up All Night: Live 2025 tour, marks her first-ever performance in the West Asian country.

While global stars visiting the country are few and far between, international agents such as Solo Agency’s Charly Beedell-Tuck are invested in the development of the market.

“I am Armenian, so playing a part in the development and growth of the live business in this market [and the surrounding area] is very important to me,” she tells IQ. “As a result, my team and I are actively collaborating with local partners and discussing more opportunities to build here together.”

UTA’s Gary Howard can also attest to the market’s potential, having brought Craig David’s TS5 to the country’s largest arena, the 8,800-capacity Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in the capital city of Yerevan, last year.

“Armenia was a huge success for Craig, and both he and the crew really enjoyed the whole experience,” Howard tells IQ. “Armenia for us was a worthwhile market to travel to, especially as there are plenty of other opportunities in the region, such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, which in particular, is having an influx of talent right now.”

“I think it’s important for us as an industry to recognise the opportunities of growing fanbases in markets like these”

Challenges

While the live music scenes in the Caucasus are burgeoning, they haven’t been unaffected by complex political conditions, especially as many of them are buoyed by government funding.

Last year, British band Massive Attack pulled out of their concert in Georgia in protest against the government’s “attack on basic human rights” amid mass protests against the country’s “foreign agents” law.

“At this moment, performing at the state-owned Black Sea Arena could be seen as an endorsement of their violent crackdown against peaceful protests and civil society,” the band wrote.

The news came a month after 4GB Festival, an annual international electronic music festival held in Georgia since 2011, cancelled its 2024 edition due to the political unrest.

This year’s Tbilisi Open Air, which coincided with Georgia’s Independence Day on May 26, featured an all-Georgian lineup focusing heavily on social and artistic messages in response to ongoing protests.

There has also been high-profile debate among artists about the ethics of performing in Azerbaijan over its seizure of the contested territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with claims that it has led to an “ethnic cleansing” of Armenians in the region.

In 2023, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian publicly petitioned Imagine Dragons to cancel their show in Azerbaijan’s capital city, Baku, with further pressure coming from other artists including Brian Eno, Thurston Moore, and Roger Waters. Imagine Dragons went ahead with the shows.

In spite of these challenges, Solo’s Beedell-Tuck emphasises the importance of working together with professionals based in the Caucasus states to help develop their live music markets. “I think it’s important for us as an industry to recognise the opportunities of growing fanbases in markets like these,” she says.

“And to work through the difficulties sometimes associated with booking shows in these territories, given they are often faced with more complex political and economic conditions than others.”

