China to open doors to K-pop performers?

China looks set to host its first K-pop concert in nearly a decade next month, potentially relaxing the country’s unofficial ban on Korean entertainment.

Girl group Kep1er is scheduled to perform at the Fujian Meeting Hall in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, to an estimated 1,000 attendees, agency Klap Entertainment confirms to The Korean Herald.

The group’s government-approved performance follows in the footsteps of boy group EPEX’s planned show in the same city, which was cancelled earlier this year due to unspecified “issues in the local region” three weeks out.

If it goes ahead, Kep1er’s China show will be the first concert by Korean artists in nine years after the Chinese government issued an unofficial ban on Korean culture and products in retaliation for South Korea’s deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile protection system in 2016.

Since then, rapidly popularising K-pop groups have been barred from performing in China, though pop-up stores and fan gatherings have occasionally been permitted, including ones for Blackpink’s <Deadline> World Tour across Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, and Chengdu this month.

“People in the industry are hopeful… that the restrictions could finally be lifted”

As a result, many fans have looked to Hong Kong, a Chinese special administrative region, to get their K-pop fix. Global powerhouse groups Blackpink, NCT Dream, and Seventeen will all perform at the new Kai Tak Sports Park stadium in the coming months.

There are also plans for Korea’s largest K-pop festival, Dream Concert, to be staged in China later in September at Hanin’s Sanya Sports Stadium (cap. 40,000), though lineup details have not been released.

The potential shows are scheduled to precede Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first visit to South Korea in 11 years, as he is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in late October.

“People in the industry are hopeful, especially with talk of Xi’s visit later this year, that the restrictions could finally be lifted,” an anonymous K-pop agency executive told The Korea Herald.

“But the Chinese market remains unpredictable. Even if doors open, political issues could cause them to close again at any time.”

