K-pop’s return to China cancelled once again

China’s first K-pop concert in a decade has been postponed, dashing hopes that the country is relaxing its unofficial ban on Korean entertainment.

Girl group Kep1er was scheduled to perform at the Fujian Meeting Hall in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, to an estimated 1,000 attendees in September, but the performance was delayed due to “unavoidable local circumstances”, according to the group’s management agency WakeOne.

Chinese promoter Aying Company delivered a statement earlier this week that the performance was cancelled “due to unstoppable external factors”.

“Recently, a large number of false reports and rumours regarding foreign groups holding performances in China have surfaced, becoming a widely discussed social issue and causing considerable social impact,” said local event organiser Fuzhou Tianyu Shidai Wenhua Chuanmei Youxian Gongsi in a statement, translated by The Korea Herald.

It is unclear if Kep1er’s performance, due to take place as part of a fan convention, will be rescheduled. The setback follows in the footsteps of boy group EPEX’s planned show in the same city, which was cancelled earlier this year due to unspecified “issues in the local region” three weeks out.

Nonetheless, the group will kick off its tour, Into the Orbit: Kep1asia, next month in Seoul, followed by stops in Fukuoka, Tokyo, and Kyoto this year.

While the door looks closed for now, SM Entertainment aims to deliver concerts in China

Their China show was set to be the first concert by Korean artists in nine years after the Chinese government issued an unofficial ban on Korean culture and products in retaliation for South Korea’s deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile protection system in 2016.

Since then, rapidly popularising K-pop groups have been barred from performing in China, though pop-up stores and fan gatherings have occasionally been permitted, including ones for Blackpink’s <Deadline> World Tour across Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, and Chengdu throughout August.

Earlier this year, organisers behind Korea’s largest K-pop festival, Dream Concert, revealed a China edition to take place at Hainan’s Sanya Sports Stadium (cap. 40,000) next month, though event details are scarce.

While the door looks closed for now, South Korean entertainment giant SM Entertainment recently revealed aims to deliver concerts in China alongside its Q2 earnings report through its partnership with Chinese firm Tencent Music Entertainment.

“Through this alliance, we have established a practical and wide-ranging partnership that extends beyond music distribution to include content planning, fan data analysis, and concert execution in the China market,” said SM CEO Cheol-hyuk Jang.

