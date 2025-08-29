Class action case against PRS for Music rejected

A class action against PRS for Music has been rejected by the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

The collective action, headed by Blur drummer Dave Rowntree, was launched against PRS on behalf of its writer members in April last year, claiming that the UK performance rights organisation misallocates ‘black box’ income.

It alleged that PRS, which represents the rights of more than 175,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, was violating UK and EU competition rules because it unfairly distributes so-called ‘black box’ income – royalties paid to PRS that it has not been able to allocate to the owner.

The suit said that while most of the black box income belonged to PRS’ writer members, distribution of the income was unfairly skewed in favour of publishers, and was seeking to recoup the difference.

However, the CAT has ruled in PRS’ favour, concluding that “songwriters… are not ‘owed’ black box royalties”. It added that the claim did “not disclose facts which support the claim for infringement” of competition law; nor did it have “a reasonable prospect of success”.

“It has always been our position that these allegations were based on a fundamental misrepresentation of our policies and operations”

A PRS spokesperson says: “We welcome the Tribunal’s comprehensive decision to reject this claim, noting that no evidence was provided to support the suggestion that PRS’s distribution policies are unfair, nor was a plausible alternative put forward. It has always been our position that these allegations were based on a fundamental misrepresentation of our policies and operations, which has been fully vindicated in this judgment.

“The Tribunal clearly identified that the class was effectively suing itself. It also noted that it was not clear how PRS would be able to pay any costs and damages other than by diverting royalties away from its members, including funds that would end up going to pay legal fees and the litigation funder.”

The spokesperson continues: “We also welcome the specific reference to existing mechanisms to resolve any members’ concerns, including via the Members’ Council.

“We look forward to returning our focus to where it belongs – delivering world class services, accelerating accurate royalty payments and further reducing administration rates to pay more royalties to songwriters and composers.”

