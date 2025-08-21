Dansk Live backs plans to cut festival ‘bureaucracy’

The Danish government has put forward a proposal that promises to make it easier for festivals and concert promoters to organise events.

The plans, which were announced at a press conference this week and followed recommendations from groups such as national trade association Dansk Live, include 30 initiatives that are “broad in scope”, but all have the same goal.

“One of the things we are particularly pleased that the government has included is the proposal to prepare building regulations for all temporary structures,” says Esben Marcher, director of Dansk Live. “There are far too many unnecessary challenges when you have to put on a festival or an outdoor concert.

“In many places you establish more or less the same space every year, but still have to go through an extensive process of approvals and permits, and that is something that can stifle commitment and good, new ideas.”

We would rather live in a country where there is a high ceiling than in a country where bureaucracy extinguishes the fire in the enthusiasts

Culture minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt says the measures will encourage volunteering by ensuring people are not “drowned in unnecessary bureaucratic hassle”.

“For too many years, paperwork and counter-tampering have made life miserable for the volunteer enthusiasts who form the foundation of the country’s many associations,” he says. “That is why we are now ready with a steamroller of strong initiatives that will grind away the unnecessary and pointless bureaucracy that volunteers in the associations have torn their hair over.

“It is with open eyes that we will remove and relax a number of rules and laws and show much greater trust in our volunteers. But we would rather live in a country where there is a high ceiling than in a country where bureaucracy extinguishes the fire in the enthusiasts.”

