Doechii announces ‘Live from the Swamp Tour’

The rap phenomenon has unveiled a 12-city headline run in North America, alongside a slate of festival appearances
By Lisa Henderson on 04 Aug 2025
Fast-rising American rapper and singer Doechii has announced her biggest headline trek yet: Live from the Swamp Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city North American headline run will kick off on 14 October at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago and wrap up on 10 November at WAMU Theater in Seattle.
The Grammy Award-winning artist will also visit theatres in Toronto, Boston, Washington, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.
Additionally, the 26-year-old is set to play at several festivals, including Pukkelpop (BE), All Things Go Festival (US), One Music Festival (US), All Points East (UK) and Spilt Milk – which will mark her first performances in Australia.
The new dates were teased during her recent set at Lollapalooza, where she sped off in a Nissan Altima with a SWMP-RLR license plate and “Doechii Tour” printed in green on its alligator print wrap.
Live from the Swamp Tour follows last year’s sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, which toured the US, Europe and the UK in support of her Grammy Award-winning mixtape of the same name.
Former Splash! promoter Kedist Bezabih recently spoke to IQ about booking Doechii for the German hip-hop festival.
Doechii is managed by Moosa Tiffith at Top Dawg Entertainment in the US.
Live from the Swamp Tour
Tue Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Sun Oct 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Oct 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Thu Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum
Mon Oct 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Wed Oct 29 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Oct 31 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Mon Nov 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed Nov 05 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square
Fri Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Mon Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Festival Performances
Sun Aug 17 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival
Sat Sep 27 – Queens, NY – All Things Go Festival
Sun Sep 28 – Colombia, MD – All Things Go Festival
Sat Oct 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival
Sat Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival
Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – One Music Festival
Australian Dates
Sat Dec 06 – Ballarat, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival
Sun Dec 07 – Perth, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival
Sat Dec 13 – Canberra, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival
Sun Dec 14 – Gold Coast, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival
