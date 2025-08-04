Doechii announces ‘Live from the Swamp Tour’

The rap phenomenon has unveiled a 12-city headline run in North America, alongside a slate of festival appearances

Fast-rising American rapper and singer Doechii has announced her biggest headline trek yet: Live from the Swamp Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city North American headline run will kick off on 14 October at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago and wrap up on 10 November at WAMU Theater in Seattle.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will also visit theatres in Toronto, Boston, Washington, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

Additionally, the 26-year-old is set to play at several festivals, including Pukkelpop (BE), All Things Go Festival (US), One Music Festival (US), All Points East (UK) and Spilt Milk – which will mark her first performances in Australia.

The 12-city North American headline run will kick off on 14 October at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago

The new dates were teased during her recent set at Lollapalooza, where she sped off in a Nissan Altima with a SWMP-RLR license plate and “Doechii Tour” printed in green on its alligator print wrap.

Live from the Swamp Tour follows last year’s sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, which toured the US, Europe and the UK in support of her Grammy Award-winning mixtape of the same name.

Former Splash! promoter Kedist Bezabih recently spoke to IQ about booking Doechii for the German hip-hop festival.

Doechii is managed by Moosa Tiffith at Top Dawg Entertainment in the US.

Live from the Swamp Tour

Tue Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Sun Oct 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Oct 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

Mon Oct 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Oct 29 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Oct 31 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Nov 05 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

Fri Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Festival Performances

Sun Aug 17 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

Sat Sep 27 – Queens, NY – All Things Go Festival

Sun Sep 28 – Colombia, MD – All Things Go Festival

Sat Oct 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Sat Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – One Music Festival

Australian Dates

Sat Dec 06 – Ballarat, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 07 – Perth, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sat Dec 13 – Canberra, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 14 – Gold Coast, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.