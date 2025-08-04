Gig-goer dies after fall at Oasis concert

The incident occurred towards the end of the reunited band's performance at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday

A concertgoer in his 40s has died after falling from a height during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.

The incident occurred towards the end of the band’s performance at the London venue on Saturday (2 August), with the Metropolitan Police responding to reports of a person being injured at 10.19pm.

“A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” says a police spokesperson. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.”

It is understood the man had been seated in the upper tier of the 90,000-cap venue.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved”

“Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London ambulance service and the police attended to a concertgoer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall,” says a Wembley Stadium spokesperson. “Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

A statement from Oasis adds: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

The reunited group concluded their initial five-night run at Wembley last night (4 August) as planned, with two more dates to come from 27-28 September.

The 41-date Oasis Live ’25 world tour, which will see them play to a combined audience of 2.6m in Europe, the Americas and Asia, continues in the UK this week with three nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (8-9 & 12 August).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.