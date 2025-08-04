x

news

Gig-goer dies after fall at Oasis concert

The incident occurred towards the end of the reunited band's performance at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday

By James Hanley on 04 Aug 2025

Oasis at Wembley


image © Big Brother Recordings

A concertgoer in his 40s has died after falling from a height during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.

The incident occurred towards the end of the band’s performance at the London venue on Saturday (2 August), with the Metropolitan Police responding to reports of a person being injured at 10.19pm.

“A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” says a police spokesperson. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.”

It is understood the man had been seated in the upper tier of the 90,000-cap venue.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved”

“Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London ambulance service and the police attended to a concertgoer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall,” says a Wembley Stadium spokesperson. “Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

A statement from Oasis adds: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

The reunited group concluded their initial five-night run at Wembley last night (4 August) as planned, with two more dates to come from 27-28 September.

The 41-date Oasis Live ’25 world tour, which will see them play to a combined audience of 2.6m in Europe, the Americas and Asia, continues in the UK this week with three nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (8-9 & 12 August).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

News|07 Jul 2025

Rave reviews for Oasis’ first gig in 16 years

The band ended their live exile to rock Cardiff's Principality Stadium in Wales on "a momentous day for British music"

News|24 Apr 2025

Oasis fans ‘lose £2m’ to resale ticket scams

Ahead of Oasis's upcoming UK stadium dates, Lloyds Bank is reporting a surge in fraud cases from those buying resale tickets

News|18 Jun 2025

Oasis resale tickets ‘snapped up in a millisecond’

With the band's reunion tour just weeks away, Twickets founder Richard Davies offers hope to fans unable to obtain tickets so far

News|25 Mar 2025

CMA seeks changes from Ticketmaster after Oasis row

The UK consumer watchdog launched an investigation following complaints about last summer's Oasis Live '25 ticket sale

News|02 Jul 2025

UK watchdog makes legal threat over Oasis onsale

"There is fundamental disagreement between the CMA and Ticketmaster about whether Ticketmaster’s practices infringed consumer law"

