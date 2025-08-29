How stadiums are boosting on-site spend at concerts

Given the number of people they can hold, stadiums effectively reach small-city status when hosting concerts. As such, they require phenomenal infrastructure to ensure all needs are (literally) catered for. As the stadium sector develops, so too do the techniques to increase per capita spend, ensuring lost revenue opportunities are minimised.

That spend is primarily around F&B and merchandise, although there are VIP and suite options offered as upsells at the ticket-buying stage. With multi-act stadium bills becoming more common, venues and their concessions are looking to get customers in earlier, thereby raising purchasing potential.

Bars are normally where the briskest business is done, but bottlenecks and long queues can be turn-offs for many attendees. Companies like Universal Thirst Pack allow people to walk through crowds and sell drinks from giant backpacks, but newer companies like Boxbar are stepping forward with solutions that work at greater scale, promising near-zero waste and zero fraud.

Described as “fully automated self-service bar terminals” they can be set up in what is traditionally dead space or small spaces that might not accommodate a fully staffed bar. Reshad Hossenally, Boxbar’s CEO and co-founder, says they are effectively a “tech business” working in the drinks space. “Our goal is to increase customer experience, revenues, and efficiency,” he explains. “We’re the only drinks technology in the world that can do every single drink type, cold – so beer, cider, cocktails, spirits, soft drinks, wine, etc. We’ve now got about 400 terminals in nine countries, including the UK, Australia, the US, Spain, and France.”

“Something has to change in the industry, and we’re bringing that efficiency”

He says they are “serving around 360% faster than a normal bar” and can dispense two pints in under 12 seconds and a spirit with a mixer in under six seconds, with negligible wastage. Consumers have to pay at the terminal before their drink is dispensed (thereby circumventing any theft) and the company says they can be minimally staffed in order to police age verification and intoxication levels.

“We’re not here to try and take over a full bar,” says Hossenally. “Something has to change in the industry, and we’re bringing that efficiency. Some research says about 40% of people abandon buying something if there’s a big queue in sports stadiums.”

He says they can also work on on-site initiatives and incentives, such as early-bird pricing to pull attendees into venues earlier or offering discount and loyalty schemes. “It’s not just about how quickly we can serve a drink,” he says. “It’s also about what else we can do to leverage new revenue.”

The other big part of the concert commercial equation is merchandise. Artists will, of course, want to maximise the amount of merchandise they can sell per show, especially when drawing large crowds.

Rebecca Kane Burton, international EVP of venue management at Oak View Group, says the new Co-op Live in Manchester is innovating here – and lessons can be transferred across to stadiums. “We have a new self-service merch shop on level 2; the first of its kind in a UK arena. And we’ll soon have another on Canalside and numerous pop-ups in easy-to- access locations throughout the venue,” she says. “It is all about expanding the touchpoints for fans and adapting to the changing nature of live entertainment.”

“Our goal is to help fans get their merchandise for the event they are attending more quickly and easily”

Collette Ingalls, director of marketing for atVenu, says her company now works with around 800 venues globally to find ways to boost on-site merchandise sales.

“Our goal is to help fans get their merchandise for the event they are attending more quickly and easily, along with providing venues with insights into their operations to create the best experience possible for fans,” she says. By adding in mobile ordering, she says they can increase sales by between 7% and 15%, as well as reduce queues at merchandise stands.

The company is drawing on increasingly sophisticated audience data to better understand what techniques work best and deliver the best results. She notes that queues are not just a turn-off for fans, they also create a situation where fans are herded through too quickly and are not actually seeing everything that is for sale, stressing the importance of having more merchandise outlets, both in the stadium and outside.

“Fans are spending more because they have more time getting to see which items are there,” she says, noting they are more likely to buy multiple items, giving them the space for impulse purchases to happen.

Of course, huge acts are also creating pop-up merch stores in cities in the lead up to stadium shows. Taylor Swift did it on her Eras tour (partly as a way to appease fans who could not get tickets for shows), K-pop acts have this down to a fine art, and Oasis are doing them in the British and Irish cities they are playing this summer, availing of the media hoopla around their reunion. This has to be handled carefully so as to not cannibalise sales at the shows, possibly holding back exclusive items that can only be purchased when inside the venues.

“For acts who attract a younger audience, we see an earlier walk-up and queues to get to the barrier, but with more mature audiences, it’s a later walk-up”

There are distinct demographic trends that must also be factored in here, with older audiences more likely to show up closer to showtime and therefore less likely to spend on F&B and merchandise.

“For acts who attract a younger audience, we see an earlier walk-up and queues to get to the barrier, but with more mature audiences, it’s a later walk-up,” says Jan Chadwick, head of event programming at London Stadium.

Getting fans into venues earlier is key here: the longer they are in the venue, the most likely they are to spend. “You’ve got to be innovative and bold,” proposes Kane Burton. “Co-op Live’s Co-op Backstage Club is a great example. For £35 per person, fans can guarantee a seat inside the bar, skip the queues, and enjoy a relaxed space with food, drink, and entertainment.”

Venues are upgrading their offerings and services with an eye on creating the most conducive environment for consumers to spend in. “We’ve taken over the food and beverage operations in our venues here in Stockholm,” says Anna Sjölund, programming director for Europe at ASM Global, with regard to both Strawberry Arena and 3Arena. “We do it in-house. That’s a change that’s gradually been happening in the past couple of years. We can now make sure that the focus on that product is fully there and aligned with the event.”

There is also increasingly complex architectural science behind the design of venues to optimise on-site retailing as much as possible.

“We’re looking at more generous concourses, a wider range of food and drink, different types of hospitality that may suit the concert audience,” says Tom Jones, senior principal at venue design firm Populous. “A concert audience isn’t necessarily looking for the same experience as, say, a football fan or a sports spectator. It is about having more generosity of space and more daylight. If you get that mix right, then people will come and look forward to spending time in the stadium before, rather than going to a local restaurant and then just turning up before the main act. Venues are trying to find ways of creating more attractive experiences that encourage people to come earlier and stay later.”

“The high-net-worth segment has become a major growth driver for the venue business”

Kane Burton adds, “One of the great advantages of building Co-op Live from scratch was being able to design for flow – avoiding bottlenecks, enhancing circulation, and giving space to showcase our food-and-drink offering properly. We have multiple outlets across every level of the venue, self- service technology to speed up transactions, and in-event POS redirection so we can manage crowds dynamically.”

Venues themselves are also looking at the best ways to attract big spenders. “We continue to elevate our premium offerings, from VIP lounges to exclusive experiences, as the high-net-worth segment has become a major growth driver for the venue business,” says Marcelo Frazão, EVP of WTorre Entretenimento, who operate Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil.

Increasingly factoring in the spending power of audiences may even affect the types of acts being booked into stadiums, especially as demand from agents and promoters increases, creating a new dynamic where venues can weigh up which acts have the most retail-happy fans.

“A few years ago, you were happy with every concert that came along,” says the operator of one of Europe’s biggest stadiums. “I think in the future you can be pickier about which artists will bring the most catering revenue, the most merchandise revenue, etc, because the demand for locations like ours is getting bigger and bigger.”

