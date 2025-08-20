Kneecap member’s terrorism court case adjourned

Belfast rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been bailed until next month following his second appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court

The court case against Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been adjourned until next month.

The Belfast rapper, aka Mo Chara, is charged with of displaying a flag in support of a proscribed organisation, namely Hezbollah, during a concert at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town in November 2024.

He appeared this morning (20 August) at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which heard three hours of legal arguments over whether the terror charge was brought within the six-month time limit.

The BBC reports that the defence team are seeking to have the case dismissed on a legal technicality. Brenda Campbell KC told the court the Attorney General had not given permission for the case to be brought against Ó hAnnaidh when police informed him that he was facing a terror charge on 21 May.

However, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said: “The Attorney General consent is not required until a court appearance at which the defendant engages with a charge.”

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said he was “conscious and anxious” that a “speedy resolution” would be desired, but added: “I will reserve my judgment for a couple of weeks” on whether the case will proceed to trial.

The case was adjourned until 26 September, with Ó hAnnaidh released on continuing unconditional bail.

The 27-year-old defendant, who was accompanied by bandmates Naoise Ó Caireallain and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, along with manager Dan Lambert, was greeted by hundreds of supporters – many of them holding Palestinian flags – as he arrived for the hearing.

Speaking to the crowd after his appearance, he told the crowd: “We know this story is more about me and more than Kneecap – this is a story about Palestine and us as a distraction from the real story.”

Ó hAnnaidh, who has not yet entered a plea, was previously bailed following his initial court appearance in June. In a statement posted on social media the previous month following the charge, Kneecap said: “We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.”

