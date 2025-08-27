30k-cap venue to boost live market in Poland

A new venue hailed as the largest professional event tent in Central & Eastern Europe has opened its doors in Poland.

Launched this summer at Twierdza Modlin – a historic fortress complex located just outside Warsaw – the flagship structure has drawn inspiration from UK venues such as Drumsheds and The Warehouse Project in Manchester, combining a “raw, industrial atmosphere with world‑class production capabilities”.

The four-season hall scales from 1 ,000 to 14 000-capacity indoors up to 30 000 outdoors, leading to its billing as “the most flexible large‑scale live venue” in CEE.

“Twierdza Modlin is designed for the biggest concerts and festivals, but also for unique special shows”

“We created a space that redefines the live market in Poland,” says marketing director Paulina Prusiecka. “Twierdza Modlin is designed for the biggest concerts and festivals, but also for unique special shows that demand a truly distinctive setting. It’s a venue that can host world‑class productions all year round.”

In collaboration with leading Polish promoters and international partners, Twierdza Modlin is currently curating a diverse calendar of live events and festivals for 2026/2027.

Alongside the tent, the fortress grounds have been likened to historic locations such as the Arena di Verona or Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples. The dual setup is designed to allow both international touring artists and promoters to create “one‑of‑a‑kind” moments – from boutique festivals to large‑format concerts.

A market report on Poland’s live music business will be published in the next edition of IQ Magazine.

