news

The New Bosses: Introducing the class of 2025

IQ's annual list of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business can now be revealed...

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Aug 2025


The 18th edition of IQ Magazine‘s New Bosses can now be revealed, highlighting a slate of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business.

As usual, hundreds of people around the world took the time to submit names during the nominations process. The final list comprises executives working across agencies, promoters, ticketing companies, festivals, logistic services and venues from around the world.

So here, in association with ILMC Futures Forum, we proudly present our New Bosses alumni for 2025:

Agnes Steen Eckersberg, promoter, All Things Live (NO)
Burak Çekiç, booking & programming manager, Epifoni Events/Blind Istanbul (TU)
Can Büyükcinar, prokurist & head of operations, Wizard Live (DE)
David Ifere, music business affairs executive, CAA (UK)
Eleanor Weinel, tours manager, international touring, AEG Presents (UK)
Ellen Mceleney, promoter, DF Concerts & Events (UK)
Gabby Palmer, creative director, Super (US)
Isabel Roudsarabi, co-founder & MD, Höme Für Festivals (DE)
James Blackall, deputy production manager, The O2 (UK)
Kara Harris, senior promoter, Live Nation (UK)
Louis Schlaghecke, promoter, Frontier Touring (AU)
Malin Kimmich, festival booker, FKP Scorpio (DE)
María Torres, artist manager, Mother Artists (UK)
Max Rosenfield, agent, Independent Artist Group (US)
Michael Montante, agent, WME (US)
Ollie Scully, senior coordinator, Wasserman Music (UK)
Robbert Vanderzande, booker, Pukkelpop (BE)
Sandra Schweizer, booker/promoter, Gadget Entertainment (CH)
Weronika Tomkowska, operating & promoting head, Charm Music Poland (PL)

Subscribers can read shortened profiles of each of the 2025 New Bosses in issue 137 of IQ Magazine, which is out now. Full-length Q&As will appear on IQ in the coming days and weeks.

Click here to subscribe – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below:

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

