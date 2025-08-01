Pohoda hails record presale for 2026 anniversary

The Slovakian festival has shifted around 10,000 tickets for the 30th anniversary edition, taking place next July

Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival has set a new record for presales, having sold more than a third of the tickets for the 2026 edition.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the 30th anniversary, which is slated for 9–11 July 2026 at the Trenčín Airport.

The milestone comes before any artist confirmations, and just two and a half weeks after the 2025 edition took place.

“We value your support and loyalty—it gives us strength and joy as we prepare the next edition,” says Pohoda Festival director Michal Kaščák. “For our jubilee celebration, we decided not to increase ticket prices. Tickets are currently at their lowest price, and prices will go up as the festival date approaches.” Three-day passes for the festival are currently listed at €129.

The 30,000-cap festival’s 2025 lineup included artists such as Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Fontaines D.C., Ashnikko, Ferg, Nia Archives, JPEGMafia, Marc Rebillet, Morcheeba, Magdalena Bay and The Kills.

Organisers were forced to secure a new headliner less than 24 hours before Pohoda 2025 was set to begin after Massive Attack pulled out due to illness.

Africa Express, a 50-member ensemble led by Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, were drafted in to headline the opening night.

“This year’s Pohoda was, in my view, the best in our history,” Kaščák continues. “I say this with great respect for previous editions and with deep gratitude to everyone who makes Pohoda what it is – on stage, in the crowd, or behind the scenes. This year, everything came together into a wonderful whole, resulting in a beautiful atmosphere, a smooth course of events, and enthusiastic feedback from all sides.

“We are truly happy to be able to rely on the support and trust of our visitors, the dedication of those working behind the scenes, excellent suppliers, and strong partners. I believe that together, we will do everything we can to be able to say the same after the milestone 30th edition, which awaits us next year.”

