Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium eyes concert return

Spanish football giants Real Madrid are targeting the return of concerts to their Bernabeu Stadium “under approved conditions” amid a long-running wrangle.

Gigs at the venue have been suspended since September 2024 following noise complaints from neighbouring residents after all 16 concerts held over the previous six months reportedly exceeded the 58 decibel limit.

Concerts by artists including Aitana, Lola Índigo and Dellafuente, which were originally planned for the Bernabeu in 2025, were subsequently moved to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, home of Real’s city rivals Atlético Madrid.

The Metropolitano has had a stacked summer of gigs, also hosting acts such as Ed Sheeran, AC/DC, Imagine Dragons, Iron Maiden and Stray Kids, with ten nights by Bad Bunny booked for 2026.

However, according to AS, president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is preparing a reform to the Law on Public Shows and Recreational Activities (LEPAR) to “provide greater control and legal certainty to extraordinary shows held in Madrid”, potentially facilitating the return of live music to the Bernabeu.

Similar to other European cities, the measures would focus on average noise levels throughout concerts rather than peak levels. Soundproofing efforts are also ongoing.

The Bernabéu only reopened for concerts in April 2024 following a €1.76 billion renovation, hosting events including two 65,000-cap nights with Taylor Swift and a record four-night stint by Karol G last summer.

“The final steps of the stadium remodelling will be conducted during the 2025/26 financial year, including… noise reduction improvements for concerts”

In their recent accounts for the 2024/25 financial year, Real posted “a significant increase in revenue” to €1.185bn, but advised, “There are still some business lines that are not fully operational, particularly catering and concerts.”

“The final steps of the stadium remodelling will be conducted during the 2025/26 financial year, including certain catering activities and noise reduction improvements for concerts,” they added. “Pending the resumption of concerts hosted at the stadium, under approved conditions, the club anticipates further growth in revenue from VIP seating, the RM Experience, and other stadium marketing activities, with the notable event of hosting an NFL game at the stadium.”

IQ has approached Real Madrid for comment.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez attempted to play down the dispute at last year’s members’ meeting, claiming the organisation of concerts was “not a particularly lucrative activity” for the 15x European champions.

“We simply rent out the stadium and I would like you to know that the income from this would be around 1% of our annual budget,” he said.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the 15x European champions became the first football club to surpass the €1bn revenue mark and reported a 10.4% year-on-year increase in their latest accounts.

