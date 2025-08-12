Record crowds flock to Sweden’s Way Out West

The Gothenburg festival raised the bar for a fourth year running, with Charli xcx and Chappell Roan pulling in record numbers

Sweden’s Way Out West festival smashed its attendance record for a fourth year running, as 78,000 fans flocked to this year’s event.

Following the Gothenburg festival’s fastest sell-out in its 18-year history, thousands of fans descended on the Slottsskogen park from 7-9 August to see the likes of Charli xcx, Chappell Roan, Queens of the Stone Age, Kite,

The achievement reflects swift growth and strong demand for the event post-pandemic, as capacity has ballooned 56% from 50,000 people in 2022.

“This year’s festival was special to us in many ways, and breaking our audience attendance record — 78,000 unique visitors over three days — for the fourth consecutive year is a true achievement,” says Filip Hiltmann, head of marketing, to IQ.

“Friday and Saturday, headlined by Charli XCX and Chappell Roan respectively, were also the two most attended festival days in our seventeen-year history.”

“Never being fully satisfied is part of our DNA”

Fontaines D.C., Mk.gee, Little Simz, CMAT, Kneecap, Yung Lean & Bladee, Bicep, and more also performed.

Ahead of the festival gates opening, organisers also debuted a first-of-its-kind ‘Kidney Pass‘, giving away a limited number of tickets to people who signed up to the national organ donor register.

Off the back of the bumper edition, organised by Live Nation’s Nordic subsidiary Luger, Hiltmann reports that appetite is already carrying over to next year.

“We sold out our Blind Bird tickets for next year within a day of the festival ending, which is a clear sign that this year’s edition struck a chord with our audience,” he says.

“Even though we’re proud of this year’s edition, there’s still plenty we want to shake up. Never being fully satisfied is part of our DNA and is probably one of our recipes for success.”

The 18th edition of Way Out West is set for 13-15 August 2026.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.