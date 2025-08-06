The New Bosses 2025: Burak Çekiç, Epifoni Events

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2024’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Burak studied International Trade and Business at Istanbul Bilgi University. After graduation, he started his career as a tour manager, and worked in the marketing department of Jolly Joker venue chain, before moving to Charmenko, where he worked both as an agent and as a promoter assistant to the founder, Nick Hobbs.

He is currently working as booking & programming manager at promoters Epifoni Events, and venue Blind Istanbul. He played a key role in bringing renowned international acts to Turkey and Eastern Europe, including Fontaines D.C., Kings of Convenience, Beach Fossils, DIIV, The Murder Capital, Charlie Cunningham, Boy Harsher, Lebanon Hanover, Geordie Greep.

In addition to the bookings he handled, Burak also supported the team and operations in various areas for major concerts at Epifoni, including Scorpions, Placebo, Cigarettes After Sex, Tom Odell, Hauser, and The Blaze.

You have been a champion for the alternative music scene in Türkiye. Who do you think people in the international music business should be keeping their eye on for the year ahead?

In recent years, Turkey has seen a surge of unique and creative artists emerging in the alternative scene. Notable names like Yangın, Mojave, Hedonutopia, and The Ringo Jets have strong potential to establish themselves on the international stage. Gaye Su Akyol, one of Turkey’s most prominent figures, performed at this year’s Wide Awake Festival, highlighting the country’s growing influence.

On the international front, artists like DIIV, Shame, Puma Blue, Squid, Maruja, Nation of Language, and The Murder Capital, all of whom have performed or are scheduled to perform on our stage at Blind, have already made appearances at prestigious festivals. These acts are rapidly gaining momentum and are poised for major breakthroughs in the near future.

What one thing would you like artists, fans, and other music industry professionals to learn about your country to persuade them to visit Türkiye – or listen to some Turkish bands and artists?

Turkey is a country rich with layers of culture and history. It is not only geographically between East and West but also emotionally, aesthetically, and spiritually. The music here draws deeply from this complex heritage. A concert night in Istanbul can simultaneously remind you of Berlin’s nightlife and London’s festivals. Performances here are not only emotional but also passionate, authentic, and vibrant.

Artists visiting Turkey don’t just play a concert; they experience the culture, spirit, and energy that nourish the music. Feedback consistently highlights how deeply impressed they are by the audience’s energy, the atmosphere of venues, and the overall vibe. Turkish audiences are not only large but also highly conscious, engaged, and, most importantly, passionate. They form a sincere bond with the artists on stage, making Turkey much more than just another tour stop.

Moreover, many artists come to Turkey to reflect the country’s culture and history in their projects or complete their works here. Turkey is thus not just a concert location but an inspiring creative space. Visitors experience not only the music but also the atmosphere and the crowd, making Turkey a unique artistic destination.

Of course, the artist’s name and quality of the work presented is also crucial for drawing audiences here. For instance, at our Maruja concert, we had a fan who travelled all the way from Canada to attend. This illustrates the power of music to unite people and the meaningful role Turkey plays on the global stage.

What has been the highlight of your career, so far?

The most significant moment in my career was transitioning into booking and programming after gaining extensive experience in tour management, marketing, and as part of the promoter team at Charmenko, and starting to work with Blind & Epifoni Events. It was here that I truly found my calling and had the opportunity to achieve important milestones. Having personally booked world-renowned acts like Fontaines D.C., Kings of Convenience, Beach Fossils, Boy Harsher, DIIV, Xiu Xiu, Deafheaven, Geordie Greep, Charlie Cunningham and more has given me extra motivation for the future.

You’re obviously enjoying learning about the business as your career progresses. How would you encourage the next generation to choose the live music sector for their chosen career path?

Live music is a field that demands passion, patience, and dedication, but it’s equally creative. Everyone behind the scenes is part of the experience, just as much as the artists on stage. My advice to young people pursuing this career is to be patient, open to learning every aspect, and never underestimate the importance of small roles. The “people skills” side of the industry is critical. Trust, sincerity, and communication determine sustainability in the sector. The moment an artist steps on stage after months of hard work, and the first note is played, it creates an indescribable feeling that makes all the effort worthwhile.

Do you have a mentor, or anyone you rely on to bounce ideas off?

I believe mentorship is a two-way street, being open to listening invites inspiration from many sources. I always try to listen carefully and seriously consider the views of those around me.

Thanks to my curious nature and endless passion for music, I am almost always in discovery mode 24/7. Even in my free time, I research new artists and bands, learn about their backgrounds, the venues they have performed at, and the festivals they’ve attended. Then, I analyse how they might be received in our market and predict their future potential. This process is not just work for me; it is a source of great joy and excitement. Besides, I frequently engage in critical discussions with our founder Oytun Alatay.

In terms of expanding your network of contacts, are there any events, platforms or forums you attend that you would recommend to others?

One of the most important international gatherings in live music is the ILMC (International Live Music Conference). I attended last February, which was extremely impactful. There, I met many agents I had communicated with via email before, attended panels, and gave a talk as part of the Futures Forum.

Early in my career, LinkedIn was crucial for me. I used it to reach out to industry professionals, show my enthusiasm, and learn from their advice. This helped me secure opportunities in tour management and work with major venues like Jolly Joker.

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make the live entertainment industry a better place?

I would make the sector more economically sustainable, especially for small and mid-sized artists. Many talented musicians struggle to make a living from music and often have to spend their own money to perform. This is not unique to Turkey but a global challenge.

On the audience side, ticket prices are often considered high, but this is due to rising production costs and exchange rates. Event organisers frequently find themselves powerless in this regard. I would like to change these issues to make the live entertainment industry a better place.

What would you like to see yourself doing in five years’ time?

I always try to set my goals using the SMART framework: Specific, Measurable, Action-oriented, Realistic, and Timebound. This approach has guided me throughout my life, from the school I chose to my career path, leading me to the booking & programming field, which I am most passionate about.

My interest in music started very early. While other kids asked for toys, I asked my family for cassette tapes and began building a collection at around three years old. Over time, I filled my walls with posters, made lists of concerts I dreamed of attending, and shared stories of artists’ success and backstage anecdotes with friends, who listened with curiosity. Today, my work is a professional reflection of that childhood passion. In five years, I aim to be involved in organising more arena-level concerts and festivals, participating in international ventures, and becoming recognised as a “game changer” in the industry.

