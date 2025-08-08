The New Bosses 2025: David Ifere, CAA

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

David Ifere is a London-based business affairs executive in the music touring department at Creative Artists Agency, where he works across a wide variety of contracts, covering live music performances, brand partnerships, digital talent, podcasts, and book publishing. He supports clients across the agency’s roster, including Mariah Carey, David Guetta, Kylie Minogue, Tems, KSI, and IShowSpeed, among many others.

Ifere is particularly involved in structuring and shaping deals within the intersection between music, culture, and sports. He was integral among the team that negotiated and closed the groundbreaking deal for clients KSI and iShowSpeed to take part in the new football format, the Baller League, in its expansion to the UK and US markets.

As a graduate of Cambridge University, you could have gone anywhere with your law degree. What made you choose CAA?

I have always been interested in working in the music and entertainment industry with creatives to help them bring their ideas to life . So when I was presented with the opportunity to do this at CAA, from my vantage point as a lawyer, it was a no-brainer for me.

The intersection of music, culture, and sports is a fascinating sector. How do you see this growing in the future?

The worlds of music, culture and sports are interacting with each other more than ever before. For instance, it’s no longer uncommon to see a musician as front and centre in a brand campaign for a football club or prominent sports brand, such as Black Sabbath featured in a campaign for Aston Villa and Adidas, or a digital content creator having a successful music career. I only see this growing, especially with the rise of multihyphenate creators such as iShowSpeed that are excited to follow their passions wherever that may take them in the entertainment industry.

How does a new concept such as the Baller League come about – was it from the clients, or something that you and your colleagues pitched?

The concept came from Baller League, as it was a format that they started in Germany and had great success over there. It came to my attention through our clients, and I was brought in as part of the team at CAA to help with the negotiation process to see how our clients could work with Baller League to bring this concept into the UK and U.S. markets.

“When I first joined CAA, it wasn’t a low moment, but there was a steep learning curve”

Baller League is an example of how music, culture and sports merge quite nicely, bringing musicians, digital content creators, and professional footballers (past and present) together in a competitive and enjoyable way.

What has been the highlight of your career, so far?

There have been so many great experiences that I have had so far, so it’s hard to pin down one highlight in particular. Getting to attend the launch of Baller League UK was a special moment, as I love football, and it was amazing to see a concept that I had a hand in come to life. It was also great to see how happy our clients were to take part in it.

Any what about any low moments – have you had any, and, if so, what was your coping mechanism?

I think when I first joined CAA, it wasn’t a low moment, but there was a steep learning curve, which is normal when you join a new company. I am grateful that CAA supported me a lot throughout that time, and I got to observe, speak to, and learn from so many experienced members of the music team, as well as the company across the world, who made me feel right at home.

Do you have a mentor, or anyone you rely on to bounce ideas off?

I am very privileged to work with so many kind and talented people at CAA, from agents to assistants that I learn from, so there’s always someone for me to bounce ideas off. Each day, I truly feel like I’m learning something new.

“I also had no idea that the live entertainment sector was an area I could be a part of as a lawyer”

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make the live entertainment industry a better place?

I think there should be increased awareness around how the live entertainment industry works, as well as the many diverse opportunities available. Before working in the music industry, I knew what record labels were, but I had no idea what agents or promoters did. I also had no idea that the live entertainment sector was an area I could be a part of as a lawyer.

You work with a diverse range of clients. Are there any particular projects you are looking forward to in the year ahead?

I’m looking forward to the launch of Baller League USA.

Before you started at CAA, did you know about the various roles that might suit your skills in the live entertainment sector? If so, how did you find out? And if not, likewise, how did you discover that such jobs existed?

I was aware of the live entertainment sector from my background before CAA, although this was mainly focused on a different side of the music industry, negotiating record deals and publishing agreements for artists and songwriters. As I started to go to gigs for the artists I worked with, I was able to meet and befriend more live music agents who helped me to become increasingly aware of this sector and where my skills could be of use to artists.

What do you do outside of your job to relax?

I like going to the gym — I’ve recently taken up callisthenics, so trying to balance upside down has become a new preoccupation. I also love films and I go to the cinema regularly. My faith is very important to me and I regularly attend church, as well as spending time with my loved ones, which helps me to relax.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.