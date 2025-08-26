The New Bosses 2025: Ollie Scully, Wasserman

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Ollie started as an accounts assistant in 2017 (at then Coda), completely oblivious to the possibility of a career in the music industry — accounts in itself was already a career change, as he had trained and worked as a pastry chef after leaving school.

As he began to understand the ecosystem through an accounts lens, Ollie was set on making the transition to the agent’s side of things; it took a few failed attempts to join an agent team before he got the opportunity to join Alex Hardee’s team as an assistant. After just over 14 months, the pandemic arrived, bringing with it furlough and eventual redundancy. During this time, Ollie worked a few non-music jobs while remaining motivated to get back into the live music world.

He returned to (then) Paradigm in September 2021, working with Anna Bewers and Tom Taaffe. He then rejoined Alex’s team as a booker and senior coordinator, and has since booked multiple arena shows, including a 28-date European tour for Tom Odell. A recent career highlight is a sold-out debut tour with YT, culminating in an Outernet show that sold out in a day.

Training as a pastry chef must be quite high-pressure. Has any experience from the restaurant world helped prepare you for life in the live music business?

My last chef job before working in music was at a Michelin-starred restaurant with up to 900 covers a day; you couldn’t crumble under pressure, or the ship would sink, which has helped instil a level of composure I try to maintain.

It sounds like you were just getting into the swing of things when Covid halted everything. Lots of people did not return, so what made you so determined to get back into the agency game?

It was certainly a tough time for everyone in live music & it probably wasn’t the safest option coming back in 2021 when there was still a lot of uncertainty, but I’d seen enough at Coda/Paradigm to know it’s a place I wanted to grow within.

You’ve now started building your own roster. Is there anyone in particular that you represent that you’d encourage others to keep an eye on in the year ahead?

I’m really excited for what’s in store for YT – he’s a star, he’s already had a sold-out UK & EU tour including The Outernet, which sold out in a day & had great festival sets at Clout, Wireless & Yardland.

“Get on the phone”

Do you have a mentor that you learn from, or someone you can rely on to bounce ideas off?

We’re fortunate enough to work in an open plan office, so bouncing ideas around & asking for advice is really organic. A few people I often turn to would be Alex Hardee, Chris Smyth & Geoff Meall.

What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

Get on the phone.

Being a young agent, the competition to take on new talent can be fierce. Are there any particular venues, events, or forums you rely on to discover new artists?

Instagram keeps me up to date & also lets me know what new artists are building an engaged fanbase – a few pages that I think are doing a great job at championing new, particularly UK artists are @ukrapnumbers & @ukundergroundrap.

What’s the biggest highlight of your career so far?

Booking Tom Odell’s upcoming 28-date UK & EU arena tour, it’s the biggest tour I’ve ever worked on, I learnt a hell of a lot along the way & it felt amazing when we got it announced to the public – I cannot wait to watch it come to fruition in Q4!

“Make the barrier to entry more accessible”

You’ve had the disappointment of losing an act to someone else. What did you learn from that experience?

A lot more than when everything was going well! The biggest takeaway is that it happens to the biggest and best of agents, so try not to take it personally.

You’ve had a number of jobs elsewhere. What advice would you give to anyone who is trying to find a job in live music?

Get your foot in the door. My first two weeks were spent doing some work experience shredding & electronically filing documents. There was meant to be two of us doing it, and the other person sacked it off after a week, whereas I got my first music industry job out of it.

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make the live entertainment industry a better place?

Make the barrier to entry more accessible, offering unpaid internships should be left in the past – only people lucky enough to be from London, living with family or with financial help can access these opportunities, which neglects most of the country.

What would you like to see yourself doing in five years’ time?

I would of course love to have a roster full of amazing artists that inspire me & also to be a source that the next generation of live music professionals can come to with ideas and for advice.

