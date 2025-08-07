x

news

Tomorrowland’s CORE launches global tour

CORE World will see the electronic festival offshoot land in Colombia, the United States, and Australia in 2026

By Hanna Ellington on 07 Aug 2025

CORE stage


Tomorrowland is expanding its CORE festival offshoot to three continents in 2026, with stops planned in Colombia, the United States, and Australia.

The festival tour will see the transportable CORE stage return to Medellín (20-21 February), then expand to new markets in Los Angeles (2-3 May) and Melbourne (28 November) next year.

“Deeply rooted in nature and guided by a mission to bring people together through the finest alternative house & techno music, CORE unveils a global festival tour with three world-spanning destinations for 2026, bringing the mythical and beautifully crafted stage alongside a spectacular audiovisual experience to all corners of the globe,” organisers said in a statement.

CORE World marks a new chapter for the spin-off, which launched in Medellín in May 2024 in collaboration with local promoter Breakfast Club (now Breakfast Live). After a successful second edition earlier this year, the electronic music event will return to Parque Norte for its third iteration in 2026.

“Entirely designed and crafted in-house by Tomorrowland’s creative team, the CORE stage with its stunning face design is a real artistic masterpiece that turned in no time into a true crowd favourite and has become a symbol of deep, alternative sounds,” added organisers.

CORE World will bring “a spectacular audiovisual experience to all corners of the globe”

To stage CORE’s debut in the US next May, Tomorrowland is teaming up with Insomniac, the outfit behind Beyond Wonderland and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC).

Earlier this year, Tomorrowland and Insomniac launched the first chapter in their partnership with UNITY at Sphere in Las Vegas. The three-night “groundbreaking audiovisual spectacle” is set to arrive at the $2.3 billion venue later this month from 29-31 August.

Details of the LA event are expected to be announced in January.

CORE will also debut in Melbourne late next year in collaboration with Australian touring companies Framed and Pitch Control, with lineup and ticket details to come early next year.

While programming has not yet been revealed for any of the CORE World events, organisers have shared that the festivals will centre around house and techno music while featuring international artists and rising talents.

The Belgian electronic festival brand — which recently rose from the ashes during its Boom event — will also make its debut in China later this year.

Since its start in 2005, Tomorrowland has hosted versions in Brazil, Colombia, France and the US.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index

