Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres raises bar for most-attended tour

Coldplay has raised the bar for the highest-attended single concert tour with the Music of the Spheres World Tour – with more shows potentially on the horizon.

When the curtain falls on the British band’s ten-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) this Friday, 12 September, the expansive trek will have sold an estimated 13 million tickets over its 223-show, three-and-a-half-year run, Pollstar Boxoffice estimates.

The globe-trotting outing, which began in March 2022 at San José, Costa Rica’s Estadio Nacional (35,000), surpassed both Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (10.3m tickets) and Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour (8.9m) to take the top slot.

While Eras remains the highest-grossing tour of all time for a solo artist, with over $2bn in ticket revenue, Coldplay became the first band to gross $1bn from a single tour following this year’s North American leg.

Ahead of the tour’s final scheduled date, frontman Chris Martin revealed plans for future shows, saying on stage, “This tour has 138 more shows to go, but we have a break coming up. We’ll announce the shows for 2027 soon.”

If completed, the additional shows would cumulate in 360 total performances on this run.

Earlier this year, agent Josh Javor of WME revealed at the International Live Music Conference that the band’s mission was to bring an affordable show to fans around the world.

“Having the accolade of the highest-grossing tour of all time is not something they’re necessarily interested in,” Javor said. “They want to have the tour that the most amount of people came to see.”

Over the tour’s tenure, the band has scored an impressive list of feats, including the largest stadium concerts of the 21st century with their shows in Ahmedabad, India, which brought in over 222,000 fans across two nights.

Spanning North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, the Music of the Spheres outing has set records at a handful of stops, including Singapore, Spain, the UAE, Germany, and across Latin America.

Alongside attendance records, the band has also set a new bar for sustainability on the road. Last year, Coldplay confirmed they had slashed direct carbon emissions by 59% from their previous A Head Full of Dreams stadium tour.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our incredible touring family and to all the brilliant people who’ve made this possible,” the group said in a statement. “Most of all, we’d like to thank everyone who’s come to a show and helped charge the show batteries on the power bikes and kinetic dance floors; everyone who’s arrived by foot, bike, ride share or public transport; everyone who’s come with refillable water bottles or returned their LED wristband for recycling; and everyone who’s bought a ticket, which means you’ve planted one of seven million trees so far.

“As a band, and as an industry, we’re a long way from where we need to be on this. But we’re grateful for everyone’s help so far, and we salute everyone who’s making efforts to push things in the right direction.”

Their efforts have earned them a place among IQ‘s newly announced Green Guardians this year.

