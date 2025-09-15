Festivals 2026: BST, Roundhay, Hurricane, Afrotronic, Innings

Lewis Capaldi is the first confirmed headliner for brand new UK event, American Express presents Roundhay Festival.

The inaugural edition of the AEG Presents festival, announced last week, will take place in June 2026 at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Scottish superstar Capaldi will top the bill on Saturday 4 July 2026, delivering his biggest UK festival headline show yet.

The following Saturday (11 July), the 28-year-old will close the show at AEG Presents’ flagship festival BST Hyde Park in London.

“We’re proud to announce Lewis Capaldi as the first ever Roundhay Festival headliner in 2026, a true milestone moment,” says Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals. “His heartfelt, powerful voice makes him the perfect artist to launch this new chapter, and his much-awaited comeback will be unforgettable.”

The first confirmed headliner for BST Hyde Park 2026 was country star Garth Brooks, who’ll deliver his first UK show in almost 30 years on Saturday 27 June 2026.

Germany’s Hurricane and Southside are also starting to take shape, with nine acts already confirmed for the 2026 instalments.

Twenty One Pilots will top the bill at the twin festivals, while Kraftclub, Yungblud, The Offspring, Papa Roach, BHZ, Donots, Leony and Kayla Shyx will also perform.

The FKP Scorpio-promoted Hurricane and Southside festivals will take place between 19 and 21 June 2026 at Eichenring, Scheeßel, and Neuhausen ob Eck, respectively. Hurricane will mark its 30th anniversary in 2026.

Innings Fest, a US event that combines music and baseball, has unveiled the lineup for its 2026 edition in Tempe, Arizona.

Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons will headline the three-day event, slated for 20–22 February 2026.

Also performing at the event are Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith, Grouplove, Peach Pit, OK Go, Marcy Playground, Cage the Elephant, Lord Huron, The Fray, Dashboard Confessional, Catie Turner, Silversun Pickups, Sublime and Public Enemy, along with Big Boi, Switchfoot, Bowling for Soup, Artikal Sound System, and Common People.

In honour of its baseball theme, the C3 Presents-promoted event will also include appearances and activations with Major League Baseball legends such as Torii Hunter, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis, Jake Peavy, and other players.

Elsewhere, long-running Portuguese festival Ageas Cooljazz has confirmed Jamiroquai for its 2026 event.

The British acid jazz and funk band will perform at the Cascais-based concert series on 18 July 2026. Other acts are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s newest and largest indoor New Year’s Eve festival, Singland, has confirmed a wave of acts.

Ne-Yo, Rain, Terry Lin and Henry Yau are slated to perform at the new event, taking place from 31 December to 3 January at Marina Bay Sands.

The concert series, promoted by Season Culture, aligns with Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

Finally, the team behind Afro Nation is launching a new festival in Spain next month called Afrotonic.

The 3–5 October 2025 event will bring together leading curators of Afro House, Afro Tech and Amapiano in Tenerife, Canary Islands.

The multi-venue weekender will feature acts including Shimza, Kunye, Major League DJz, The Balcony Mix Africa, Francis Mercier, Everyday People, Dennis Ferrer and Culoe De Song.

Cleido, Darque DBN Gogo, DJammin, DJ Moma, Dlala Thukzin, FS Green, Honeyluv, Jael, Kitty Amor, Kilimanjaro b2b Melé, Oscar Mbo, Rosey Gold and Stoffela will also perform.

