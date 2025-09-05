Gen Z fans eager for live experience, says survey

Gen Z is eager for live experiences and is willing to pay for value, as revealed in a new survey from discount platform Student Beans.

In a poll conducted with 2,000 university students, the survey provides a data-driven glimpse into how the next generation is transforming live music and festival culture.

According to the report, 73% of students actively seek discounts in the entertainment sector, and 68% say they would attend more events if student discounts were available.

At the same time, however, cost is not always the defining factor: 63% of respondents said ‘living in the moment’ is more important than price, while more than half (54%) admitted they would spend outside their budget for a once-in-a-lifetime festival experience.

The appetite for in-person connection is surging, with a 410% increase in live experience content across youth media and 72% of students expressing a desire to be part of festival events.

“Gen Z are proving that live experiences are essential to how they connect with culture”

Student Beans, a Pion! company, captures up to five million verified students on its platform each month from the UK, Europe, Oceania, North America, and Latin America. Its past partnerships include Parklife Festival and Ultra Music Festival.

“Gen Z are proving that live experiences are essential to how they connect with culture,” says James Day, Student Beans head of festival partnerships. “Our mission is to help festivals reach them in ways that are authentic, affordable, and always on.”

The International Festival Forum partner will also present its findings during the London event from 9-11 September. The company is sponsoring the official IFF opening night showcase, Big Cheap Night Out, on Tuesday 9 September at Omeara, featuring emerging festival acts BEX, proFESSional, and FAED along with surprise guests, exclusively for IFF delegates.

In addition, Student Beans is also giving away a premium festival marketing package valued at £30,000 to one IFF delegate. To enter, delegates must pick up their raffle ticket at the showcase and drop it off at the IFF Genius Bar where Student Beans will be located on 10-11 September.

