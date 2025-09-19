Germany launches national grassroots fund

A voluntary ticket levy is being introduced in Germany as part of a new, solidarity-based industry initiative to support the country’s live music ecosystem.

Inspired by existing schemes in the UK and France, the Live Music Fund Germany was officially confirmed by the German Federal Foundation for Live Culture today (19 September) at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, and will come into effect on 1 January 2026.

More than 30 prominent founding partners, including clubs, festivals, promoters, ticket companies and major venues, have committed to the fund, which was announced last November and will support young talent, club shows, inclusion, sustainability and regional diversity.

The scheme is based on three planned revenue streams, with the first component involving voluntary donations from ticket-buyers, micro-funding from ticketing providers and venues, and solidarity contributions from the industry – with promoters and venues expected to contribute fixed amounts.

“If we want a thriving live music scene tomorrow, we need to support its foundations today – from grassroots venues to emerging artists,” founder & project lead Felix Grädler tells IQ. “The Live Music Fund is our way of saying: we’re in this together.”

“The Live Music Fund is more than a funding instrument – ​​it is a cultural statement”

The initiative will support rising talent and clubs, offering grants for small venues, artists on their first tours, plus festival funding. In addition, organisers of concerts of up to 2,000-capacity will be able to apply for lump-sum grants for concerts that are loss-making.

There will also be structural funding measures for sustainability, inclusion, and education, with support for ecological and social initiatives, accessibility, professional development and diversity.

A voluntary donation function for ticket-buyers will be activated on participating ticket platforms, starting in 2026.

Live Music Fund Germany’s founding partners include Reeperbahn Festival, Olympic Park Munich, FreeFlow Festival, Stager, Delta Concerts, Lübeck Music and Congress Hall, Cassiopeia, Berlin, MunichTicket, Gone Out, Reservix and FZW Dortmund, among others.

“The Live Music Fund is more than a funding instrument – ​​it is a cultural statement,” says Grädler. “We are building a solidarity-based model that doesn’t rely on politics but takes responsibility itself.”

“The challenges facing the entire live music industry are enormous”

Johannes Everke, MD of Germany’s Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry (BDKV), says the move sends a “strong signal” from the business.

“The challenges facing the entire live music industry are enormous, especially due to massively increased production costs,” he says. “The Live Music Fund is a strong signal from the industry – and at the same time demonstrates how important reliable framework conditions are for our cultural infrastructure.”

LiveKomm MD and advisory board member of the Federal Foundation for Live Culture Christian Ordon adds that the voluntary industry model “assumes responsibility before the legislature has to”.

“It is an instrument that stabilises the cultural infrastructure in the long term and creates a fair framework,” he says. “In light of political developments, we need an autonomous and independent funding tool that is funded by the industry, not by the state.”

The plans were discussed in detail during this afternoon’s Reeperbahn panel Imagine Togetherness – How We Secure the Future of Live Music.

“This year’s motto of the Reeperbahn Festival is Imagine Togetherness. The Live Music Fund is a prime example of this thinking – collective, constructive, and forward-looking,” says Reeperbahn CEO Detlef Schwarte.

“The problems we face in the UK have been replicated elsewhere and the solutions will be the same”

UK trade body LIVE launched the LIVE Trust charity at the beginning of the year to channel funds raised via an optional £1 per ticket from arena and stadium shows with a capacity of over 5,000, while Olivia Dean’s 2026 Australian tour includes a A$1.10 per ticket contribution to the Australian Music Venue Foundation (AMVF), which launched in March.

IQ revealed earlier this week that discussions regarding potential ticket levies were also advancing in the Netherlands, Spain and Canada.

Mark Davyd, CEO of the UK’s Music Venue Trust, gave a presentation to the Association of Dutch Pop Venues and Festivals (VNPF) Congress in Utrecht, the Netherlands, on Monday (15 September) about the UK levy and its potential adoption across Europe.

“The problems we face in the UK have been replicated elsewhere and the solutions will be the same,” he told IQ. “This isn’t some sort of charity thing, it’s about research and development… It’s about national ecosystems and how you economically support them. How do we invest in them so that we continue national pipelines of talent, and make sure that local access to live music in our communities is sustained?”

