IFF 2025: Five top tips for future-proofing festivals

The International Festival Forum (IFF) returned to its south London campus today, with a key session on future-proofing festivals loaded with takeaways for the industry.

Nicolas Bonard, CEO and co-founder of Montreux Jazz Festival Media Ventures, and Chrissy Uerlings, production and operations manager of Theory Eleven Entertainment and Offlimits Festival, sat down with UTA’s Beth Morton to discuss their experiences in leveraging their brands and diversifying to thrive in an increasingly competitive festival market.

Here are five top takeaways from their discussion…

Understanding the audience you’re serving

Whether you’re a festival with nearly 60 years under its belt or starting from scratch, keeping the audience at the forefront is key.

“If you’re starting a new festival, take some time,” says Bonard. “Take some time to understand and get a clear idea of what your vision, brand, content, and audience are. Then everything stems from that.”

For Montreux, a Swiss institution that has greatly evolved in its near-60-year history, determining whether it is legacy-leaning or forward-focused has been a consideration for the brand.

“Know your audiences and have a clear idea”

“What defines the values behind the brand? For us, it’s having a clear vision on that, combined with the audience,” Bonard says.

“It’s the audience that comes to attend the festival. If we have over 300 concerts free of charge, there are about 250,000 people who come to those, and 70% of them are under the age of 30. Then you’ve got the artist community and the sponsors. On live streaming, our biggest audiences are in the US, UK, Germany, and Switzerland, but on other social platforms, they’re primarily Swiss-based. It’s understanding the dynamics of those audiences, as they don’t necessarily cannibalise each other.”

For Abu Dhabi-based Offlimits, which launched earlier this year, the audience was baked into the foundation of the brand.

“Know your audiences and have a clear idea,” Uerlings says. “Be creative, do market research and analysis, then decide. Be brave, and if you want to focus, focus on the audience, because they buy the tickets.”

Leveraging content for digital platforms

Though Montreux has long housed an audio-visual collection of its performances, the festival’s response to shifting consumption patterns has paid off in spades.

In 2025, the historic Swiss festival surpassed 2.5 million views on YouTube and 7.5 million across all social platforms, per data shared with IQ.

“We have over 7,000 concerts, 14,000 hours of content,” Bonard says. “We have concerts from Aretha Franklin to Ed Sheeran to Miles Davis, and that collection gets topped up every year because every year we film and stream all the concerts. So we decided to really lean into the back catalogue, but also lean into all the new production. We started filming for mobile and for digital, and using directors who were also musicians, and working with artists, because they were also looking for content.

“We had to kind of figure out a way to mitigate that risk and future-proof ourselves”

“We realised that music content today, at least from a media perspective, is consumed through streaming, primarily YouTube, but also Spotify. The other thing is, it is also consumed on mobile phones – no longer in your television set at home, so we had to make a change. This is where we used new equipment, cinematic lenses,” he adds.

The pivot toward creating social content has helped the institution be better situated for years to come.

“With the music industry shifting towards digital, we decided that we had to kind of figure out a way to mitigate that risk and future-proof ourselves. It’s mitigating and preventing these risks. We came to the conclusion that we had to figure out a way of annualising the business and festival, and diversifying ourselves beyond the traditional ticketing and sponsorship, while also amplifying ourselves,” Bonard says.

Catering to an increasingly globalising audience

For the UAE-based Offlimits, serving a diverse audience was foundational to their concept, as the market boasts roughly 200 different nationalities.

“The idea about it is to create an open format festival for all kinds [of people], generations, and music styles. [We wanted to] cater for all the different kinds of nationalities we have different cultural influences there,” Uerlings says.

“We’re lucky to be in a unique hub”

“We did have international headlines, but we did local stuff too. We were able to involve German, Palestinian, Jordanian and Iranian artists.”

By doing so, Uerlings says, the festival was able to create a space where families from all backgrounds could share in the event.

“It was joyful for our guests – the residents as much as the tourists. It was a challenge, but at the same time, we are lucky, thankful and fortunate to actually be in that unique hub. [We sit at the intersection between], let’s call it the Western rock-and-roll and music industry world and the Asian, Indian, and African communities,” Uerlings says.

Creating a destination that’s more than just music

“For a duration of between 10 and 12 hours at the site, you have to entertain the people. They can’t just sit and be there; they need things to go and find their moments,” Uerlings says.

All of this comes down to planning on diversified activities that fill out what a festival has on offer.

“We’re still able to move people around in a pleasant way, offering enough potential and different things and gadgets with which to keep them entertained. You can’t just have 12 hours of mystery; you have to have an interface,” he explains.

“We’re trying to stabalise it, grow it within the country, and then see what comes later”

“It’s very controlled, and it’s been well-planned and well-guided, and that’s what we try to do, all the intention to give everybody a great time.”

Strengthening the core before expanding

Before exporting the brand elesewhere, the foundations and the vision behind a festival need to be solid.

“We’re just not going to license them to anybody so there’s a lot of work that’s done on vetting the right partners and working with people that have the same sensibilities,” Bonard says. “It’s working with those local partners on the music and understanding what that looks like. We’re not going to license the festival to anybody or any territory.

We have to make sure that everything makes sense. But it goes back to our fundamental DNA, take careful consideration, and we’re just not going to do a deal because there’s a lot of money.”

For Offlimits, which is in preparation for its second year, this couldn’t be more true.

“What we see here now is that the festival created a very special theme,” Uerlings says. “Now, we’re trying to stabilise it, grow it within the country and within the abilities, and then see what comes later. It’s step by step.”

