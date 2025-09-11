IFF 2025: Top agents talk festival strategies

Booking agents for Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Fontaines D.C. and Justice opened up on their festival strategies in a powerhouse panel at IFF 2025.

CAA’s Paul Wilson, Chris Payne of WME, Alex Bruford of ROAM and Primary Talent’s Martje Kremers kicked off the final day of the 2025 International Festival Forum in London Bridge this morning (11 September). Moderated by MOJO Concerts’ Kim Bloem, the quartet offered their insights into the role of festivals for established artists – and the secret of Glastonbury’s unique pull.

Wilson recalled that Fender’s 2021 second album Seventeen Going Under had been a “big breakthrough record”, propelling the singer-songwriter to festival and stadium headline status in the UK.

“We finished the campaign by doing two stadiums in his hometown of Newcastle, so it felt like we were in a great place,” he said, noting that one of the ambitions for Fender’s 2025 outing was to replicate his UK success abroad.

“It’s been difficult to spread that everywhere else, one because the second record came around Covid so it was difficult to tour and two, Sam has had some medical issues,” continued Wilson. “We’ve had to be careful with his touring schedule – he can’t tour too extensively, and we’ve had some cancellations. We couldn’t play everywhere because he was never going to do that, so it was how do we prioritise which markets in Europe to do to try and get him to the level in the UK at the same time as doing stadium shows in the UK?”

“I always think a second album is very important for an artist on the rise, because it really cements what you can then achieve”

The move was to focus on European markets where Fender had seen “big reactions” at previous festival appearances, explained Wilson.

“We could look at the data and talk to the management and the record label and go, ‘Okay, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium seem key markets for Sam,'” he said. “We’d got to arena level, small arena level in those places, so those were the ones to focus on. Obviously, we want to try and play everywhere in Europe, but there’s a limit to what we can do, so it’s just a question of trying to prioritise.”

Moving onto Olivia Rodrigo, WME’s Payne said an advantage was that the US superstar’s second LP Guts stuck to its scheduled release date in 2023.

“We’ve been lucky with Olivia, in the sense that I’ve never worked with an artist team who have said, ‘Right, the album’s coming on September 8.’ And lo and behold, on September 8, there was an album, which just doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “I always think a second album is very important for an artist on the rise, because it really cements what you can then achieve, especially in these larger shows, so that became a very large arena tour and within one calendar year she did 96 arenas across the world.

“Once you’ve got an artist who’s willing to work that hard and go to every part of the globe, it’s interesting to then plan, ‘Okay, what do we do that’s maybe more enjoyable? What has she not achieved at the age of 22?’ And of course, that is festivals.”

“I’d been speaking to some of the major festivals in Europe, because the interest was there”

Rodrigo was the most prolific headliner on the 2025 European festival circuit according to the ROSTR x IQ report Europe’s Festival Summer 2025, with nine slots this summer at events such as Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool, Nos Alive and Lollapalooza Paris.

“There was an argument not to do them, and she’d certainly done enough touring in 2024,” added Payne. “I’d been speaking to some of the major festivals in Europe, because the interest was there. And at that point you are then looking at Werchters, the Roskildes, and an agent – in our mind’s eye – does start thinking that would be pretty cool, so we had the conversation.

“The other thing that happened for us was the Lollapaloozas in Latin America were going to be her Latin America plays, and those were going to be the first festivals she ever did, apart from one Glastonbury [on the Other Stage in 2022], so that started shaping her European summer this year.”

Bruford, partner/agent at ROAM, which launched last week in a merger between independent music booking agencies Arrival Artists and ATC Live, said the touring plot around Fontaines D.C.’s fourth album campaign Romance, which dropped last year, were first formulated alongside the group’s management team as far back as 2022.

“We discussed where we wanted to get to by this point in 2025 – where they’ve just wrapped up their album campaign with a 40,000 cap headline show in Belfast – and worked out the strategy of how we were going to do that,” he said.

“When I was just about starting to work on it, they decided against it and wanted to wait another year”

The “three-pronged approach” involved reintroducing the band at select festivals in summer 2024, highlighted by “major moments” including headlining Glastonbury’s Park Stage as well as a Reading & Leeds set “and building into those so that when the band hit those stages, it would be perfect timing for them”. The announcement of an arena tour in April 2024 was also timed to coincide with the release of the lead track from the new LP.

“When the album came out in August [2024], we were able to announce Finsbury Park for the following summer and have a festival summer [in 2025],” added Bruford.

Lastly, Kremers revealed French electronic music duo Justice’s campaign for Hyperdrama, their first studio album in almost eight years, was put back 12 months.

“We went to Paris, saw all the management, and the boys wanted to start touring to 2023,” she said. “When I was just about starting to work on it, they decided against it and wanted to wait another year, so they didn’t want to tour till 2024. By that time, we knew that Tame Impala was going to be on the album, so we were expecting it to be quite successful.

“When we knew that they were going to play Coachella in April [2024], I started work on the dates on the September before that. I didn’t know what the production was going to look like, and in the case of a band like Justice, the production is the main thing alongside the music. So in our case, a lot of the promoters who were fans of Justice trusted us, and if we were saying it was going to be something really incredible, then they kind of booked it blind.

“That was the first year [of] the tour. Part of that was playing Glastonbury Festival, which meant that we had the footage from Coachella and from Glastonbury, and then they decided to tour another year.”

“Glastonbury is huge, and it means something to everyone around the world”

In response to a query from Bloem as to why artists “agree to lower offers” in order to play Glastonbury, Kremers suggested it was due to the scale and platform of the event.

“In return for a lower fee, you get the headline slot on a certain stage. We took the West Holts and played to 50,000 people – it was absolutely rammed. On television, it looked insane. It was brilliant.”

Bruford pointed to the amount of coverage and online views the festival garnered at home and abroad.

“It’s huge, and it means something to everyone around the world. When we’re talking to the American managers, it means something to play that show,” he said. “It’s also a great connector of people and artists. I had Baxter Dury playing the Park Stage and Paul Epworth was in the crowd, who is an incredible producer. He’s done lots of the biggest records of all time and hadn’t made a record for five years. But he was so convinced by Baxter Dury that he went up to Baxter and said, ‘We need to make a record together.’

“[That album] is coming out tomorrow. He’s now on his biggest album campaign because of that connection. That’s just the kind of thing happens at Glastonbury.”

