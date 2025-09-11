Jim King unpacks AEG’s summer circuit game plan

Jim King unpacked AEG’s European summer circuit strategy during yesterday’s keynote interview at the International Festival Forum (IFF) in London.

Weighing up the 2025 festival season, the CEO of AEG Presents UK and European festivals says there has been “great distress and great success” across the industry.

His metrics of success include the raft of headliners under 30, “a really good barometer for future success,” as well as healthy sponsorship numbers.

On the other hand, the cost of operation has never been higher, he adds. “The impact of unpredictability is significantly higher than it was, for example, small swings in sales or average net ticket price, 5% off feels like a 50% off.”

According to the CEO, one of the biggest challenges for festival organisers in 2025 is being unwelcome in an urban and city-based environment.

“What I didn’t want was a festival business that didn’t connect”

“Partly justifiably, because we fuck it up as an industry,” he adds. “The industry will suffer accordingly, and the opportunities to work more in major cities around the UK and the world will become more limited.”

For AEG Presents specifically, King says he’s satisfied with this year’s festival season, in which the company launched new London-based festival LIDO and acquired France’s We Love Green. AEG will also unveil a new UK event this Friday, he revealed.

Discussing his approach to building out AEG’s European festival network, King says there are two possible reasons to acquire or launch an event.

“It either has to fit into our European strategy, which will link together with existing festivals,” he explains. “Or it’s an acquisition that makes sense locally – it’s targeted to local artists, local content, local communities. So it sits as a standalone that can be run out of that local office,” he says.

Under the European strategy, Rock en Seine (FR), All Points East (UK) and Forwards (UK) are aligned at the end of summer, and now sustainability-focused events We Love Green (FR) and Lido (UK) are aligned at the beginning, with BST Hyde Park (UK) in between.

“We were never going to be a volume business”

“What I didn’t want was a festival business that didn’t connect,” King told IFF delegates. “We were never going to be a volume business. We wanted to have a very strong presence at the start of the summer, the middle and the end of it. Three to five festivals in each window is the maximum we want, at the moment. That allows us to be in control and keep our message very strong about who we are and what we stand for.”

As for launching brand new events, King says AEG takes a market-by-market approach. “We have to be respectful of what the marketplace is. Some are heavily saturated with festivals. We’ve always been more of an originator of content than an acquirer [of existing events]. Obviously, there’s a place for both.

“I think the festival model is risky unless you have something new to offer. It’s so competitive and the demands of the fans are so high now, you have to match up against that. No one has the right to continue because they’ve been doing it for 10 or 20 years. And I think that’s really what’s happened in the last two years. You’re seeing a lot of established events of a certain scale which are just unable to match up financially or in the service to meet the expectations of the market. You can’t just do something forever.”

“Being able to offer up more festival bookings makes us more relevant”

Discussing the advantages of having a European festival network, King says AEG can offer agents high-value summer routings for their artists.

“Being able to offer up more festival bookings makes us more relevant,” he explains. “Our promoters have stronger conversations with agents because we know that they’re looking for strong festival plays that all connect up. It’s about winning relationships, and it puts us in a stronger position to say ‘We have a plan for you – this year we think we should do We Love Green and Lido’. Or headline LIDO this year and come back and headline All Points East.”

These plans are particularly useful for overseas artists who are visiting the UK and Europe for a short window of time, King adds.

“For US-based artists, because of the cost of touring over here, they’re coming in for less time,” he continues. “So we really wanted to have a network of festivals that made it easy for them and that were musically aligned. It’s a strong booking strategy that we’re presenting subtly to the agent community.”

That booking strategy also gives AEG more leverage when it comes to discussing headline tours for artists, King adds.

“How can we help you maximise the value points for the artist, for the record, or for the headline tour”

“We should be taking the touring work as well as the festival tour because we’re working 2-3-4 cycles with you,” he explains. “It’s about trying to pull all of that together so we can drive a much more productive relationship with the act for the agent.

“Ultimately, we need to have a strong touring base. We need to have strong relationships with the artists in each of those countries and be the landing point where they want to come to tour. So it’s just trying to have a balanced business.”

AEG’s strategy is not just about more opportunities to perform or better routing around the continent; it’s about “layering up” the value, King says.

“How can we help you maximise the value points for the artist, for the record, or for the headline tour, or for anything else that you want to take into the marketplace? For example, we work with a lot of artists now on sponsorship opportunities. If you’re going to play All Points East, come and do the Amex lounge after and you can get paid again. Artists love that.

“We’re taking value from everything that we’re doing on the festivals, such as data capture, and using that to drive more successful tours or the other way around. So these things don’t exist in isolation.”

