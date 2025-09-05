‘Technology is always evolving, and we need to evolve with it’

Taking a risk at the start of her career kick-started a journey that took Meagan Walker to where she is today – Legends/ASM Global’s group director of arena operations. She shares the lessons she’s learned, and why she’s passionate about looking after the future of the industry.

How did you get started in the live industry?

I started over 25 years ago as the PA to the chief executive of Melbourne & Olympic Parks Trust, [where I] assisted in some of the programming, and never looked back. I worked hard, took a risk, and became the manager of all bookings and programming for the three venues (Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena, and AAMI Park), and then also oversaw the ticketing department. This led to a role as general manager of touring, shortly before I was promoted to general manager of Rod Laver Arena. In 2022, I became the Palais Theatre’s venue manager before joining Legends/ASM Global in October 2024, where I now oversee Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney), RAC Arena (Perth), Brisbane Entertainment Centre, and Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

I’m proud of where I started and where I am now in my current position – I’m loving it!

It’s a boom time for arenas worldwide, but Australia in particular has had an incredible run in recent years. What’s driving that?

All APAC Legends/ASM Global arenas are doing incredibly well, not only the current show roster but also customer engagement and hirer satisfaction. What’s really pleasing is the diversity of the genres (comedy, country, rock, pop) coming to Australia. This resurgence in live music, with many artists having multi-night residencies, has seen our programming team juggling a lot – a great problem to have!

Australia has a solid reputation for being a reliable touring market for international acts, and the last two years has continued [to see] very strong sales [despite] a competitive market.

We’re seeing that Gen Z is spending the most on tickets, followed by Gen X and Millennials through 2024/5.

“By investing in mentoring now, we’re not just preparing our future leaders, we’re creating a future that’s more innovative and resilient”

Nonetheless, there remain challenges. What’s on your radar, and what solutions are you deploying?

Technology is always evolving, and we need to evolve with it to keep up with customer expectations. ASM is focused on that. We have some exciting initiatives that will improve the live experience.

Staffing, utilities, and maintenance costs are increasing, and we are always looking at savings for our hirers while maintaining a focus on health, safety, and security.

As a board member of the Venue Management Association, mentoring the next generation is clearly important to you – how do you feel about the future of the business from this perspective?

I am really excited about the future of this industry, and it’s a privilege for me to be able to mentor and give guidance and a healthy foundation for the next generation. It’s not just about sharing stories and experiences, it’s about empowering others to grow into their full potential; to continue to learn, take a risk, and think big.

I had a mentor, and I believe I’m a better leader as a result. The one thing she continued to drill into me was to build relationships, because this industry can be big but at the same time small. It’s vital to maintain integrity and to do what you say you were going to do – and show up. This is my mantra!

But it’s also a two-way street; although I share my experiences, I also gain new ideas and energy from the people I mentor. It keeps me connected to evolving trends, emerging talent, and fabulous fresh perspectives from a new angle. By investing in mentoring now, we’re not just preparing our future leaders, we’re creating a future that’s more innovative and resilient. This fresh talent is not just looking to succeed but to make a difference. What’s not to love about that?

You’re also keen to increase the number of women and people from more diverse backgrounds into senior management positions. What makes you passionate about this and why is it important?

The depth of diversity has equalled out in mid-management, and I have no doubt that this will create inclusive pathways to leadership. It is our responsibility to empower the next generation to thrive across the entire industry, which will foster a more inclusive culture and boost morale, engagement, and retention. A win for all. It’s time.

