Comeback kid: Inside Shawn Mendes’ formidable return

Four years after cancelling the expansive Wonder: The World Tour to focus on his mental health, Shawn Mendes has made his triumphant return to arenas.

The Canadian popstar is over halfway through his 20-date transatlantic tour On The Road Again, having recently wrapped the first sold-out leg in Europe.

While the outing is said to mark 10 years since Mendes’ debut album Handwritten, his agents say that its primary purpose is to get the 27-year-old back to business.

“We had no new music and no traditional campaign – we just wanted to get him back on the road and enjoying playing live,” explains Wasserman Music agent Nick Matthews, who has represented Mendes in Europe for the past 12 years.

With a relatively short lead time and the summer season approaching, booker Flo Noseda says the run wasn’t put together in the “usual” way.

“We just wanted to get him back on the road and enjoying playing live”

“We started with a few specifically chosen festivals that we knew would be a great experience for him,” she tells him. “Then, when his team expressed interest in adding headline shows to the month, we had the task of slotting in rooms around the festivals that weren’t going to exhaust the team.”

Mendes’ first full headline festival run included Sunny Hill (XK), Sziget (HR), Smukfest (DK), Frequency Festival (AT), Zurich Open Air (CH) and Superbloom (DE). While his headline shows stopped at Krakow’s Tauron Arena (PL), Cologne’s Lanxess Arena (DE), London’s The O2 (UK), Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome (NL), Madrid’s Movistar Arena (ES) and Lisbon’s MEO Arena (PT) and were supported by artists MARO and Lubiana.

While his first arena shows since 2019’s Shawn Mendes: The Tour were announced just three to four months in advance, Matthews says that the condensed timeline had its advantages.

“We’ve seen that consumer habits have changed and people no longer plan their lives as far in advance as they used to,” he tells IQ. “They’re much more responsive to things, and things get a bit more exciting when shows are in a few months, rather than nine to 12.”

“Shawn and his management were pioneers of collecting and owning their own data”

It also helped that Mendes’ team were able to reach fans quickly and directly through his own fan app, ShawnAccess.

“Shawn and his management were pioneers of collecting and owning their own data,” explains Matthews. “He invested a lot of his own money 10 years ago – when this sort of thing was in its infancy – into building an app that’s run as a fan club and collects data on his fans to be able to sell albums and sell tickets. Over the course of a decade, the app has been downloaded more than a million times and has really paid dividends.

“In an instance like this, we weren’t reliant on a promoter or a ticket company to give us access to his own audience. Now, it’s even more important because the social media companies, in some ways, are gatekeepers of what users see because they want you to spend the money to direct fans’ attention towards you.”

An additional benefit of the app is getting tickets into the hands of real fans, which was a priority for the team after the cancellation of the Wonder: The World Tour.

“We ran some secret little pre-sales for fans that had bought tickets previously,” adds Matthews. “Because of the app, we’re not just scatter-gun announcing and relying upon social media posts and ticketing announcements.”

“We wanted the show to be the story, not the ticket prices”

With six years’ worth of pent-up demand and a hyper-targeted marketing plan, Mendes’ live team was not surprised by the reception to On The Road Again, which shifted just under 80,000 tickets across the six sold-out arena shows.

“Shawn’s return to the arena stage was nothing short of incredible,” AEG Presents’ Simon Jones tells IQ. “The pent-up demand for him was obvious when we did a couple of very special underplays [For Friends and Family Only] for his album launch last year in London and Berlin, on top of the 350,000 refunded tickets on the last tour of Europe that were sold before the tour unfortunately had to be cancelled. This tour was fully 100% sold out, and you couldn’t get a ticket for love nor money.”

Matthews says the artist’s team weighed up the advantages of “selling fast versus selling slow” and ultimately decided on the former due to the popstar’s break in touring.

“Sometimes, selling slowly is more advantageous financially,” he says. “Sometimes, strategically, you want to sell quickly to show the energy and excitement around an artist. This is what we wanted for this tour, so we made sure there was a ticket price for everybody and made the conditions as easy as possible. We didn’t want the price of the tickets to be the story. We wanted the show to be the story.”

If Mendes’ ticket sales and the emphatic testimonials from his live team are anything to go by, the show was indeed a success story.

“Having not seen him live for six years, I’ve been reminded of how high his bar is – and he makes it look easy,” remarks Matthews. “He is happy to spend his money on making the show as great as possible. He knows that every show has to leave you wanting more, and he’s the master of that.”

“It seems that it’s never been quicker for artists to go from zero to hero… as agents, we have to protect them”

Whether the fans will indeed receive “more” on this outing beyond the next leg in North America is yet to be seen, but his agents are hopeful that there’s more in Mendes’ tank.

“We’ve tried to customise Shawn’s tour to leave motivation for the longer term,” says Noseda. “It’s important with any run for any artist to cater to their needs; how they like to tour, how many days off they need, how condensed or breathable it is. Shawn wants a lot more control over where and how long he’s going to be out on the road.”

Matthews says this is indicative of a wider trend of artists prioritising their wellbeing over lengthy tours – though he expresses concern about newer stars.

“It seems that it’s never been quicker for artists to go from zero to hero,” he says. “As agents, we have to protect them. Sometimes you have to hold back and give them smaller tours and not try to conquer the world in one bite. You’ve got to be confident enough about your artist’s ability to want them doing this for the next 10-20 years, not the next 10-20 months.

“Every tour I do, I ask myself: Would I want to do this? A whole crew of human beings have to go and do this stuff. You need to know their jobs and how gruelling they are. You can’t ask them to do it without a night’s sleep, for example, or ask them to do a really risky drive when they’re likely to be very tired. As an agent, you have to get better at those small details because they’re the things that will get you fired as an agent.”

Shawn Mendes is managed by Ziggy Chareton and Andrew Gertler at AG Artists, and represented by Wasserman Music’s Nick Matthews (Europe) and Matt Galle (rest of the world).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.