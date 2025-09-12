WME invests in Palm Tree Crew at $215m valuation

WME Group led a $20 million funding round in Palm Tree Crew, valuing the global entertainment and hospitality company at $215 million.

The company, which was founded by DJ and record producer Kygo (real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and manager Myles Shear, will use the Series B funding to fuel the next stage of its growth.

“As music, hospitality, lifestyle, and live experiences converge, Palm Tree Crew has quickly established itself as a cultural force at the centre of it all,” says WME Group president/CEO Mark Shapiro. “Our investment reflects both our confidence in Palm Tree Crew’s vision and the natural alignment between our companies in creating world-class experiences that captivate audiences around the globe.”

Palm Tree Crew’s current portfolio includes Palm Tree hotel and club properties in Miami, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Orlando.

Palm Tree Festival, meanwhile, has taken place around the world in locations including Croatia, Sardinia and St. Tropez and in US locations including the Hamptons (NY), Aspen (CO) and Napa (CA). A new edition will soon launch in Montecito (CA).

Palm Tree Holdings also invests in early-stage consumer and tech companies, providing founders with access to its global marketing abilities, talent roster and business development resources. Recent investments include Ryl Tea, Cove Sodas and SipMARGS.

“From day one, our goal has been to build more than a company — we set out to create a lifestyle brand that celebrates connection, culture, and the carefree spirit of the tropics,” says Myles Shear. “With WME Group and our world-class investors behind us, Palm Tree Crew will continue to scale bigger, go bolder, and push into new territory across music, hospitality, and beyond.”

