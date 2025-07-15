‘A huge win’: Splash! festival on Doechii coup

Promoter Kedist Bezabih discusses the star's ascent to the top of Germany's biggest hip-hop festival and its 26th anniversary edition

Splash! promoter Kedist Bezabih says the response to the 26th anniversary of the German hip-hop festival “exceeded all expectations”.

The Goodlive-promoted event took place earlier this month at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, with artists including Doechii, Young Thug, K.I.Z. Ken Carson, Yeat, Schoolboy Q and more.

“Doechii headlining Germany’s biggest hip-hop festival was a huge highlight, and felt extremely fitting given her rise and talent,” Bezabih tells IQ of the Germany-exclusive performance.

Having booked the fast-rising rapper for a 500-capacity venue in Berlin late last year, Bezabih took enormous pride in boosting Doechii to the top of this year’s 25,000-capacity Splash!

“It was both a huge personal win but also a huge win for the festival,” she says of the Germany exclusive performance. “Diaries aligned and the booking helped the festival to reach new audiences. It was great to be able to capture Doechii’s rise and give her the platform she deserves.”

Another programme highlight was the return of American rapper Young Thug, who delivered his first European performance in years, which featured special appearances from his sons.

“It was great to be able to capture Doechii’s rise and give her the platform she deserves”

Booking a diverse bill and spotlighting domestic talent are two ways in which Splash! stays on top of Germany’s fiercely competitive festival market, according to Bezabih. Last year, the festival managed to tick both boxes at once with Splash!’s first-ever female domestic headliner, Shirin David.

“We want to reflect the audience we’re catering for,” she continues. “Ultimately, you have to look at what’s best for the festival and its fanbase and keep that as your top priority.”

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of domestic acts for Splash! promoter to choose from, as the popularity of German rap continues on an upward trajectory.

“German rap has always been, and still is, huge,” says Bezabih, who is Goodlive’s head of international rap festivals and touring. “We’ve definitely seen a rise in the popularity and demand for our domestic acts in markets across Europe, and the growth doesn’t seem to stop.”

Summarising the success of this year’s festival, she concludes: “The feedback from our audience, artists, partners and sponsors has been amazing,” she tells IQ. “Everything lined up perfectly, thanks to our exceptional and highly experienced teams. The response has very much exceeded our expectations.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.