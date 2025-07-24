Babymetal sign to CAA worldwide

The Tokyo-hailing band have reached new heights this year with milestone concerts in the UK and the US

Japanese metal band Babymetal has signed to CAA for representation in all areas.

The Tokyo-hailing band, formed in 2010, comprises Suzuka Nakamoto (lead vocals, dancing), Moa Kikuchi (backing vocals, dancing), and Momoko Okazaki (backing vocals, dancing).

The trio has performed at festivals such as Glastonbury (UK), Rock Am Ring/im Park (Germany), Download Festival (UK), Rock in Roma (Italy), Summer Sonic (Japan) and Knotfest (Australia).

This year has seen the band reach new heights with a headline show at London’s O2 in May, and their biggest-ever US headline show lined up for 1 November at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Tonight (24 July), the band will deliver an underplay at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles before taking their Babymetal World Tour 2025-2026 to Asia and then North America.

Additionally, the band will perform at Summer Sonic (Japan, Thailand), Busan International Rock Festival (South Korea) and the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore.

Babymetal is represented by CAA agents Jared Martin, Ryan Harlacher, Rick Roskin and Blair Adour in North America, and Mike Greek and David Ball for the rest of the world.

5B Artist Management’s Brad Fuhrman and Cory Brennan manage Babymetal along with Key Kobayashi at Amuse.

