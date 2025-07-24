x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Babymetal sign to CAA worldwide

The Tokyo-hailing band have reached new heights this year with milestone concerts in the UK and the US

By Lisa Henderson on 24 Jul 2025


Japanese metal band Babymetal has signed to CAA for representation in all areas.

The Tokyo-hailing band, formed in 2010, comprises Suzuka Nakamoto (lead vocals, dancing), Moa Kikuchi (backing vocals, dancing), and Momoko Okazaki (backing vocals, dancing).

The trio has performed at festivals such as Glastonbury (UK), Rock Am Ring/im Park (Germany), Download Festival (UK), Rock in Roma (Italy), Summer Sonic (Japan) and Knotfest (Australia).

This year has seen the band reach new heights with a headline show at London’s O2 in May, and their biggest-ever US headline show lined up for 1 November at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The band’s biggest-ever US headline show is lined up for 1 November at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles

Tonight (24 July), the band will deliver an underplay at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles before taking their Babymetal World Tour 2025-2026 to Asia and then North America.

Additionally, the band will perform at Summer Sonic (Japan, Thailand), Busan International Rock Festival (South Korea) and the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore.

Babymetal is represented by CAA agents Jared Martin, Ryan Harlacher, Rick Roskin and Blair Adour in North America, and Mike Greek and David Ball for the rest of the world.

5B Artist Management’s Brad Fuhrman and Cory Brennan manage Babymetal along with Key Kobayashi at Amuse.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|21 May 2025

The 1975 signs with CAA for worldwide representation

The British pop-rock group are due to headline Glastonbury next month

News|20 May 2025

CAA signs US touring festival Breakaway

The announcement comes as Breakaway plans to expand its live events and artist pop-ups to global markets

News|02 May 2025

100+ acts sign open letter in support of Kneecap

Artists such as Massive Attack, Paul Weller and Idles have registered their opposition to "any political repression of artistic freedom"

News|02 Jun 2025

Movers & Shakers: CAA, TEG, Roskilde

Outback, Howden and CISAC have also announced appointments and promotions

News|11 Jun 2025

CAA adds new allegations to lawsuit against Range Media

CAA says it has since uncovered “documents, photographs, and video footage” that “reveal the depth of Range’s dishonesty"

Trending Stories

news|22 Jul 2025

Metallica’s stage helps salvage Tomorrowland 2025

news|23 Jul 2025

Jim King promoted to CEO of AEG Presents UK

news|24 Jul 2025

Sziget reacts after Kneecap banned from Hungary

news|22 Jul 2025

Ed Sheeran announces first leg of new Loop Tour

news|21 Jul 2025

Geoff Ellis talks DF Concerts’ busiest ever summer

news|24 Jul 2025

AEG Presents, Groupe Combat acquire We Love Green

news|21 Jul 2025

Montreux makes a splash ahead of 60th anniversary

news|24 Jul 2025

PRG reflects on Tomorrowland main stage drama

news|24 Jul 2025

Latin artist Ana Mena set to make history in Asia

news|22 Jul 2025

Rock in Japan founder Yoichi Shibuya dies

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|21 May 2025

The 1975 signs with CAA for worldwide representation

The British pop-rock group are due to headline Glastonbury next month

News|20 May 2025

CAA signs US touring festival Breakaway

The announcement comes as Breakaway plans to expand its live events and artist pop-ups to global markets

News|02 May 2025

100+ acts sign open letter in support of Kneecap

Artists such as Massive Attack, Paul Weller and Idles have registered their opposition to "any political repression of artistic freedom"

News|02 Jun 2025

Movers & Shakers: CAA, TEG, Roskilde

Outback, Howden and CISAC have also announced appointments and promotions

News|11 Jun 2025

CAA adds new allegations to lawsuit against Range Media

CAA says it has since uncovered “documents, photographs, and video footage” that “reveal the depth of Range’s dishonesty"

IQ Jobs Board

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD

Copyright & Licensing ManagerPACE Rights Management

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive