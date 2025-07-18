BBC Proms’ Sam Jackson: ‘I want to raise eyebrows’

As the world’s biggest classical music festival gets underway, BBC Proms director Sam Jackson has shared his mission to take the series around the UK.

The eight-week season begins today (18 July) and runs until 13 September. It will feature 86 Proms in total, 72 of which will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“We have 14 proms outside of London this year,” Jackson tells IQ. “We’re going to be in Sunderland for the first time at The Fire Station, a brilliant venue, which is building on the work we’ve been doing in the North East of England with the Glasshouse [International Centre for Music] in Gateshead.

“We’re going to be in Belfast for a Shipping Forecast Prom where we’re collaborating with Radio 4, and Bristol as well with the second year of a three-year residency. We also have a prom with Angélique Kidjo, an icon of African music, in Bradford with the BBC Philharmonic.”

In addition, North East native JADE – Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall – will headline a one-night-only collaboration with the Royal Northern Sinfonia created especially for the BBC Proms at the Glasshouse on 25 July. For Jackson, the nationwide strategy, which will see Proms outside London televised for the first time, ties into the event’s “founding principles”.

“Even though the Proms only happened in London for well over 100 years, the original intention was that this was music for everyone,” he says. “And if we say that it’s music for everyone, we really should be taking it to people on their home turf. It’s really exciting, because it’s such a big festival, you’ve got 86 concerts across eight weeks and over 3,000 musicians performing. There’s just so much to look forward to.”

“With The Traitors Prom, what is so harmonious is that treachery, as a theme, has run through classical music and opera for centuries”

As well as the traditional First and Last Nights of the Proms, highlights are set to include major soloists such as pianists Yunchan Lim and Sir András Schiff, violinists Hilary Hahn and Janine Jansen, and soprano Golda Schultz, plus the first overnight Prom since 1983.

Non-classical artists St Vincent and Samara Joy will also present their music in new orchestral settings while – in a spin-off from the hit TV show – presenter Claudia Winkleman will host The Traitors Prom on 25 July.

“We have conversations all the time within the BBC about ideas around what could or couldn’t work as a Prom, and we’re always really strict about it,” says Jackson. “It has to be artistically excellent – we can’t just say, ‘We’re going to do a Line of Duty prom,’ because what is that? You have to bottom out what it actually is.

“With The Traitors, what is so harmonious is that treachery, as a theme, has run through classical music and opera for centuries. Treachery, betrayal, intrigue, backstabbing – there are whole classical works written about those very themes. So we’re starting from a point of there being a very clear link and the music used in the series.

“We’ll have the BBC singers in cloaks. We’ll have the roundtable. We’ll have Claudia on stage, hosting it, but we will have the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra as well. I’m really excited that, for a lot of people, it will be their first experience of ever seeing an orchestra. And because it will be on Radio 3 and it will be televised, that’s taking this music and this prom to a really broad audience. It should be a lot of fun.”

“I really worry about the talent pipeline and the opportunity that people are given to encounter this music”

Jackson also addresses the current challenges facing the classical sector, saying there are “two sides to the coin”.

“First of all, there are hugely positive signs,” he says. “We see it from the Proms – 96% capacity [at the Royal Albert Hall] on average last year, thousands of people attending, the most vibrant festival audiences flocking. Last year on Radio 3, our audience figures were up year-on-year every single quarter. And last summer, more time was spent listening to Radio 3 per week than at any time in our history, literally since records began, and so that’s really encouraging. Across the country, concert halls are outperforming their expectations in terms of attendance, new people are coming, etc, and that’s really positive.

“However, I really worry about the talent pipeline and the opportunity that people are given to encounter this music – and not just classical music, but music overall. We were looking at data recently that showed that since 2010, GCSE music uptake has fallen by over 40%. And what we see is that talent pipeline then narrowing. Now, do you have to have done GCSE music to fall in love with classical music? Of course you don’t. But I worry about the priority – or not – that we as a country, as a society, place on the arts and the opportunity that people have to engage with it.”

He continues: “If we don’t give people the opportunity to experience the joy of live music, to maybe learn a musical instrument, to maybe study it, then what you’re going to end up with, potentially, is a world in which fewer people are exposed to that music at a young age. And then it takes a lot longer, very often, to fall in love with it in your own strength, as it were. So that that is a concern.

“Look, we’re in a cost of living crisis. It’s quite hard to argue that the arts should be prioritised above other things. I understand the realities of governments, of the challenges they face, but I do worry about where we are going in terms of offering opportunity to everybody.”

“It’s not just a numbers game for us. Some of the things we’re doing this year, we’re really doing because only the BBC can”

On a happier note, this year’s BBC Proms has a tough act to follow after a record-breaking number of tickets were sold in its 2024 online sale when nearly 103,000 tickets were snapped up – the highest number of Proms tickets ever sold online in a single day.

“It was hugely encouraging seeing the Royal Albert Hall packed out every single night,” says Jackson. “I was also in Gateshead and Bristol last year, and it was a similar kind of thing. We’re hoping that, at the very least, we can match what we did last year. There’s a number of metrics: We look at how many tickets we sell. We look at Radio 3 live listening. There’s all the on-demand content, and how many people are going and engaging with the Proms on Sounds, on iPlayer and on TV as well.

“But it’s not just a numbers game for us. Some of the things we’re doing this year, we’re really doing because only the BBC can. So we have a Late Night Prom of music by two modernist greats, both of whom were born 100 years ago, Boulez and Berio. Now I’m not expecting the Hall to be packed out for that – that is very much an acquired taste. But the Proms has to have the experimental, the modernist, the different, the challenging. So I hope we will see an increased attendance versus similar ones last year. We’re feeling pretty buoyant – the signs are very good.”

Jackson, who took over as head of both the Proms and BBC Radio 3 in 2023, is already thinking about how he can open the audience up even more.

“I want the existing audience to look and think, ‘Good grief, this is brilliant. This programming is adventurous. It’s different. They’re not just doing the predictable,'” he says. “I want to raise eyebrows a bit and for people to be surprised. Having an even greater ambition about the number of people we can reach – and doing so through our broadcast channels as much as in the halls themselves – is very much part of where I want to take things.”

