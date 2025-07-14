BST Hyde Park 2025 caps ‘historic year for London’

Neil Young and Stevie Wonder brought this year's concert series to a close after Jeff Lynne's ELO were forced to cancel

Neil Young and Stevie Wonder brought AEG’s BST Hyde Park 2025 to a close after around half a million people flocked to the London concert series over three weekends.

Running from 27 June to 12 July, this year’s BST lineup also featured headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan, who performed two sold out nights.

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts headlined BST on Friday (11 July), backed by a support bill led by Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Van Morrison.

“I’ve been trying to put that support bill together for about eight years, and it’s never really aligned,” said Jim King, CEO for AEG Europe’s festival division, speaking ahead of the event. “But to have Yusuf/Cat Stevens come and play that bill with Van Morrison as well, it’s just a wonderful, wonderful day out of amazing music.”

Stevie Wonder then graced the stage on Saturday (12 July), with support from Ezra Collective, Thee Sacred Souls, Elmiene and Corinne Bailey Rae. It marked the third time Wonder, 75, had performed at BST, having also headlined in 2016 and 2019.

“His catalogue of albums has been a soundtrack to all of the great moments and troubling moments in music culture, and culture generally,” said King. “Never more did we need Stevie Wonder than we perhaps do now, so it’s wonderful that he’s going to be coming and bringing his songbook to play in Hyde Park again.

“I’m sure we’ve had some years that have equalled this, but I can’t think of a better one for the balance of artists that we have: from very young but very important and talented young singer-songwriters, all the way through to people who’ve written the history of music, as far as I’m concerned, for the last 50 years. So I truly think this is a historic year for London and for music, and we’re very blessed and honoured that so many of these artists are playing here.”

Detailing his programming policy for BST, King told IQ: “The artists choose us. There are so many options out there for them – they can come into London and play arena runs; they can come into London and play stadium runs; they can come in in the winter or the spring. For us to identify and connect with artists who are available in a two-week window in the middle of summer when they have all of these other options, trust me, they choose us.

“Obviously, we’ll present ourselves in the best possible way we can and hope that they choose BST over one of their many other options. We just have to put our best case forward for why they should come and play here.”

Meanwhile, the 65,000-cap concert series’ scheduled 13 July finale – featuring the farewell show of Jeff Lynne’s ELO – was cancelled due to medical reasons. Ticket-holders will be refunded.

“Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule,” said a statement on behalf of the 77-year-old. “The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind… and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.”

Lynne had also called off the second of his planned two nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live last Thursday (10 July).

