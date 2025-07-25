Financial pressure grows for Dutch venues

"The Netherlands has built something unique. We're now in danger of cutting that away," warns the country's live music trade association

The Association of Dutch Pop Venues and Festivals (VNPF) is calling for increased subsidies after financial losses grew across the Netherlands’ venue sector despite rising attendances.

The trade body’s newly published financial report showed that 6.9 million visitors flocked to the 30,831 performances in the country last year – an 8% upturn on 2023 – although the trend was not consistent across the board. In total, 64% of the 59 venues surveyed saw an increase in attendance and 36% witnessed a decrease.

Revenues rose by 12% to €253.1 million, but total expenditure was up 14% to €255.3m, with more than half of venues reporting losses.

“While ticket sales and hospitality revenues are increasing, they are not keeping pace with rising costs,” warns the VNPF. “Programme costs increased by 17% in 2024, and personnel costs by 16%. Artists, technology, staff, purchasing: everything became more expensive.

“At the same time, a significant portion of municipal subsidies is lagging behind inflation. In 2024, 93% of all subsidies received by pop venues came from municipalities. Last year, 15% of venues received no indexation of their municipal subsidies at all. For this year, 36% of venues expect no growth in municipal support.”

“For most venues, expenditures increased more than income”

Ticket sales covered 84% of programming costs for small venues, 97% for medium-sized venues, and 111% for large venues.

“For most venues, expenditures increased more than income,” states the report. “At some pop venues, club attendance and hospitality sales were also disappointing in 2024. These financial developments could result in more frequent shortages in the future and force venues to make necessary cutbacks.

“Limited financial capacity makes it more difficult for pop venues to take risks, which is detrimental to both diversity in programming and the talent development of pop artists.”

The VNPF also raises fears that concerts, club nights and festivals are becoming less accessible due to the “inevitable increase” in ticket prices and hospitality.

“It is therefore critical that the situation per venue is carefully assessed,” it says. “Only then can lack of subsidies be replenished and can venues continue to fulfil their role as indispensable links in the pop cultural ecosystem.”

“Those who don’t invest now will lose much more later”

Emphasising that pop venues are a “vital link” in the country’s cultural ecosystem, the trade body is adamant that more support is required from the authorities.

“Those who don’t invest now will lose much more later,” says VNPF director Berend Schans. “Municipalities themselves have the most to lose: a healthy pop music scene demonstrably delivers economic and social value. From spending on the hospitality industry to attracting young people and businesses, pop venues are the R&D department of the unsubsidised pop music scene.

“The Netherlands has built something unique. We’re now in danger of cutting that away.”

The full report is available to read here.

