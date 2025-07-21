Geoff Ellis talks DF Concerts’ busiest ever summer

DF Concerts chief Geoff Ellis says the Scottish company is experiencing its busiest-ever summer as it prepares for “biblical” shows with rock behemoths Oasis, AC/DC and Sam Fender, on the back of a triumphant TRNSMT Festival.

Ellis promoted the Gallagher brothers’ famous 1993 gig at the 300-cap King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, which resulted in the band being signed by Creation Records boss Alan McGee.

And Ellis says the Britpop icons’ impending trio of dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in August promises to be a personal and professional highlight.

“As a fan, it’s really exciting. And as somebody working in the industry, it’s exciting as well,” he tells IQ. “When I went down to the Cardiff show, I thought they were amazing. It was a euphoric atmosphere in the city centre, both before and after the gig, and I’m sure it’ll be the same in Edinburgh. It was great to see a lot of young people – 20/21-year-olds, – getting to see them for the first time, having grown up with the music, and I’m sure Edinburgh is going to be at least as ‘biblical’, to borrow a phrase.”

The sold out, 41-date Oasis Live ’25 world tour will see them play to a combined audience of 2.6m in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The tour was the biggest concert launch in UK and Ireland history, as more than 10 million fans from 158 countries competed to buy 1.4m tickets last summer.

“We had well over a million people queuing for Murrayfield just before we sold out the first two nights”

“I think they could have done a stadium in the UK every night of the week throughout the year and not satiate the demand,” says Ellis. “There’s never been anything like it, it was off of scale. We had well over a million people queuing for Murrayfield just before we sold out the first two nights. So I don’t think the calendar is big enough to put enough shows on to cope with the demand.

“I think everybody knew it was all going to blow out. But I think it’s fair to say it was bigger than anybody anticipated. The population is only so big and it feels like a very, very high proportion wanted to go to the shows – more so than any other show in history. That says it all.”

DF, which brought Lana Del Rey, Chris Brown and Kendrick Lamar & SZA to Glasgow’s Hampden Park in June/July, is also bringing AC/DC to Murrayfield on 21 August for their first concert in Scotland in decade. The group have a strong Scottish fanbase due to lead guitarist Angus Young and late band members Bon Scott and Malcolm Young being born in the country.

“It sold out straight away,” says Ellis. “It’s their only UK show as well so that makes it extra special.”

Elsewhere, the Live Nation firm’s Glasgow Summer Sessions in Bellahouston Park welcomed headliners Stereophonics, Simple Minds, Sting 3.0 and a punk all-dayer topped by the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter. Its upcoming Edinburgh Summer Sessions in Royal Highland Showgrounds will star Sam Fender (22 August) and Chappell Roan (26 August).

“It’s certainly the busiest summer that we’ve had – three gigs at Hampden, four coming up at Murrayfield, four at Bellahouston Park, and three at Royal Highland Showgrounds,” says Ellis. “But what’s most encouraging is seeing shows at all levels still doing well. We put James Marriott and the Charlatans on sale at Glasgow Barrowland and both sold out in a day. Wet Leg’s sold really well at O2 Academy Glasgow and we put Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band on sale at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, which we announced on stage at TRNSMT, and it sold out in a day.”

“I’m trying to get a lot of shows in for next summer and it feels like we’re making offers earlier and routing things earlier than ever”

He continues: “I’m trying to get a lot of shows in for next summer and it feels like we’re making offers earlier and routing things earlier than ever, but it’s looking good. We’ve got quite a few shows I expect to confirm over the next couple of weeks. I’m not sure the stadium count will be as high next summer. But again, that’s largely been driven by Oasis this year.”

DF’s flagship TRNSMT Festival was another hit. Held on Glasgow Green from 11-13 July, the 2025 edition featured acts such as 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol, The Script, Gracie Abrams and Fontaines D.C.

“It’s one of the best we’ve ever had,” says Ellis. “The atmosphere was fantastic. The weather was phenomenal – I don’t think Scotland’s ever had three consecutive days that hot before! It was quite nice seeing a lot of people sticking around the BBC Introducing Stage, where there’s quite a lot of shelter, so all the bands on that stage like Cliffords, Bemz and Matilda Mann got fairly big audiences, so it was a really nice vibe.

“I think it’s the first time 50 Cent had headlined a festival in Scotland and he went down a storm. Some people questioned the programming but it was the same people watching him that had watched Wet Leg and The Script. All three artists played to pretty much the same people and they all got a great response. But it wasn’t all about headliners – our main stage openers probably had bigger audiences than we’ve seen in the last few years, so people were definitely coming down earlier and obviously, the weather helps with that, too.”

And coming full circle back to King Tut’s, the venue’s Summer Nights 2025 series, which will host over 100 emerging artists across seven weeks, also got off to a promising start, kicking off on 17 July with a bill headlined by alternative rock band Alcatraz.

“That’s at the lower end of the food chain, if you like, and we had a couple of hundred people in, which was good to see,” says Ellis. “It’s a four band bill and Alcatraz are a really cool band who have only been going 10 months. So it’s good to see things doing well at both ends [of the circuit].”

Revisit IQ’s career-spanning feature on Ellis’ 40-year career in music here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.