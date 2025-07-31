Hong Kong complex welcomes one millionth visitor

The $4 billion Kai Tak Sports Park has reached the milestone in double-quick time less than five months after opening

Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) has welcomed its one-millionth spectator within just five months of opening.

The ASM Global-operated $4 billion multipurpose complex launched with the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens at the end of March on the site of the former Kai Tak Airport in Kowloon, and reached the milestone today (31 July) at the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025.

The 28-hectare site in the Chinese special administrative region features a 50,000-capacity main stadium with a retractable roof, a 10,000-cap indoor arena and a 5,000-cap sports ground.

Since launching in March, it has hosted Coldplay for four sellout Music of the Spheres shows in April and has gone on to stage concerts by Nicholas Tse, Mayday, JJ Lin and Jay Chou.

“Since the opening of Kai Tak Sports Park, the Kai Tak Stadium has hosted nine spectacular events totalling 27 event days,” says Kai Tak Sports Park CEO John Sharkey. “Today, we celebrate the arrival of our one-millionth spectator, thanks to the enthusiastic participation of event organisers and every single attendee, who have joined us in crafting this proud story that belongs to Hong Kong.”

To commemorate the moment, KTSP organised an upgrade experience for the one-millionth spectator and his family for today’s pre-season football match between Arsenal and Tottenham. The package also included tickets to future events at KTSP and dining vouchers.

Upcoming concerts at the venue include G.E.M., NCT Dream and Blackpink.

“It really brings Hong Kong back onto the calendar for touring – especially international stadium touring,” former SMG executive Sharkey told IQ earlier this year. “In the past, Hong Kong has been seen as a big financial centre, and now it’s about creating sustainable tourism and cultural events. I think that becomes a big part of Hong Kong’s power play going forward.

“It’s got money – without a doubt, it’s got money – and a really good target market. We’ve got 8 million people in Hong Kong and 86 million people within a two-hour journey. That’s a target rich audience for anybody.”

