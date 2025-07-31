x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Hong Kong complex welcomes one millionth visitor

The $4 billion Kai Tak Sports Park has reached the milestone in double-quick time less than five months after opening

By James Hanley on 31 Jul 2025

Kai Tak Sports Park


Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) has welcomed its one-millionth spectator within just five months of opening.

The ASM Global-operated $4 billion multipurpose complex launched with the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens at the end of March on the site of the former Kai Tak Airport in Kowloon, and reached the milestone today (31 July) at the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025.

The 28-hectare site in the Chinese special administrative region features a 50,000-capacity main stadium with a retractable roof, a 10,000-cap indoor arena and a 5,000-cap sports ground.

Since launching in March, it has hosted Coldplay for four sellout Music of the Spheres shows in April and has gone on to stage concerts by Nicholas Tse, Mayday, JJ Lin and Jay Chou.

“Since the opening of Kai Tak Sports Park, the Kai Tak Stadium has hosted nine spectacular events totalling 27 event days”

“Since the opening of Kai Tak Sports Park, the Kai Tak Stadium has hosted nine spectacular events totalling 27 event days,” says Kai Tak Sports Park CEO John Sharkey. “Today, we celebrate the arrival of our one-millionth spectator, thanks to the enthusiastic participation of event organisers and every single attendee, who have joined us in crafting this proud story that belongs to Hong Kong.”

To commemorate the moment, KTSP organised an upgrade experience for the one-millionth spectator and his family for today’s pre-season football match between Arsenal and Tottenham. The package also included tickets to future events at KTSP and dining vouchers.

Upcoming concerts at the venue include G.E.M., NCT Dream and Blackpink.

“It really brings Hong Kong back onto the calendar for touring – especially international stadium touring,” former SMG executive Sharkey told IQ earlier this year. “In the past, Hong Kong has been seen as a big financial centre, and now it’s about creating sustainable tourism and cultural events. I think that becomes a big part of Hong Kong’s power play going forward.

“It’s got money – without a doubt, it’s got money – and a really good target market. We’ve got 8 million people in Hong Kong and 86 million people within a two-hour journey. That’s a target rich audience for anybody.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

John Sharkey will step down in December
News|01 May 2025

Hong Kong to become ‘must play’ tour destination

Kai Tak Sports Park CEO John Sharkey tells IQ how the $4bn venue complex is spearheading HK's return to live music's top table

News|13 Mar 2025

Manchester’s Co-op Live welcomes one millionth fan

The venue reached the attendance milestone this week before the first of two concerts by US singer-songwriter Teddy Swims

Creamfields invests £2m in festival site
News|19 Feb 2025

Creamfields Hong Kong cancelled for 2025

The dance music festival's Hong Kong spin-off has been called off just weeks before it was due to return to Central Harbourfront

News|02 Jun 2025

Trio cleared over Hong Kong video screen collapse

A judge has acquitted three project managers of conspiracy to defraud the authorities in relation to the incident at a concert in 2022

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

Trending Stories

news|28 Jul 2025

Drake cancels Co-op Live gig at last minute

news|29 Jul 2025

Lay & play: The secrets of Wembley’s record summer

news|28 Jul 2025

EXIT strategy: Serbian fest heads to Egypt

news|29 Jul 2025

Sphere’s Abu Dhabi expansion plans finalised

news|29 Jul 2025

Records tumble for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

news|29 Jul 2025

Live Nation expands ownership stake in Ocesa

news|29 Jul 2025

Egypt to gain $10m winter entertainment hub

news|31 Jul 2025

Tom Lynch: ‘We’re seeing increasing momentum’

news|30 Jul 2025

IFF completes largest-ever agenda for 2025

news|30 Jul 2025

Live Nation acquires New Zealand’s Team Event

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

John Sharkey will step down in December
News|01 May 2025

Hong Kong to become ‘must play’ tour destination

Kai Tak Sports Park CEO John Sharkey tells IQ how the $4bn venue complex is spearheading HK's return to live music's top table

News|13 Mar 2025

Manchester’s Co-op Live welcomes one millionth fan

The venue reached the attendance milestone this week before the first of two concerts by US singer-songwriter Teddy Swims

Creamfields invests £2m in festival site
News|19 Feb 2025

Creamfields Hong Kong cancelled for 2025

The dance music festival's Hong Kong spin-off has been called off just weeks before it was due to return to Central Harbourfront

News|02 Jun 2025

Trio cleared over Hong Kong video screen collapse

A judge has acquitted three project managers of conspiracy to defraud the authorities in relation to the incident at a concert in 2022

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerMamma Mia! The Party

London, UKFull TimeNot Specified

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD