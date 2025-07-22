x

news

Huge drone show marks Parookaville’s first decade

The tenth anniversary edition of the German EDM festival in Weeze sold out with 75k fans in attendance per day

By James Hanley on 22 Jul 2025

Parookaville 2025


image © Robin Boettcher

The tenth anniversary edition of Germany’s biggest electronic music festival Parookaville pulled in 75,000 fans per day, according to promoter Next Events.

Held at Weeze Airport from 18-20 July, the event – which has sold out every year since its 2015 inception – starred 300 acts including Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Indira Paganotto, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Sara Landry and W&W.

A cashless payment system was implemented for the first time utilising a chip in the Superstruct-backed festival’s wristbands. Its second-biggest stage featured a brand-new design and was christened New Bill’s Factory, while its Desert Valley stage was replaced with the Memory Stage – the main stage from its premiere edition.

On Friday (18 July), before the city gates officially opened, the festival also hosted Germany’s “one and only music festival civil marriage ceremony” at the Church of Parookaville. Meanwhile, Sunday’s 10th anniversary closing ceremony, featured 800 drones, highlighting special scenes and impressions from the past decade.

“When we founded the festival in 2015, none of us would have dared dream that ten years later we would be celebrating such a fantastic, emotional anniversary”

“When we founded the festival in 2015, none of us would have dared dream that ten years later we would be celebrating such a fantastic, emotional anniversary,” says festival co-founder and co-director Bernd Dicks. “We are so proud of our entire team, who have made the smooth running of this massive event possible.

“We thank our partners for their loyalty and support, and we are incredibly thankful for the euphoric response from our Citizens. That’s the greatest reward for the work we do all year round.”

Early bird full weekend tickets have gone on sale for Parookaville 2026 (17-19 July) for €259. Next is also promoting the 1LIVE San Hejmo Festival in Weeze on 15-16 August, headed by Clueso, Finch, K.I.Z, Nina Chuba and Sido.

 

