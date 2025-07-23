x

Jim King promoted to CEO of AEG Presents UK

In addition, Steve Homer will transition to a new position as president, UK touring, in the "newly realigned business"

By James Hanley on 23 Jul 2025

Jim King


AEG Presents has promoted Jim King to the role of CEO of AEG Presents UK and European festivals.

In addition, Steve Homer will transition to a new position as president, UK touring at the company, as part of King’s team.

King, who was most recently CEO of European Festivals, will add “oversight of the company’s UK concert promotion business” at all levels to his remit, while Homer, who joined AEG initially as co-CEO in 2016 and took sole charge in 2022, will focus on AEG UK’s touring activities.

“Jim’s appointment is both a recognition of his achievements and a key strategic step as we continue aligning and expanding our UK and European business strategies,” says Adam Wilkes, president & CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific, to whom King will report. “His vision and leadership have been central to shaping the company’s presence and footprint across the region, and I’m confident that under his guidance we’re well positioned for even greater success in the United Kingdom and across the continent.

“In addition, I’m thrilled that Steve will pivot to his new role, where he can focus on what he does best — bringing his talents as a gifted concert promoter to our newly realigned business.”

“AEG Presents has been my home for nearly 20 years now, and I’ve never been more excited about the opportunities ahead”

King held senior roles at Cream, where he produced Creamfields festival, and founded his own company LoudSound prior to joining AEG in 2008. At AEG, he has led the creation and production of flagship festivals including London’s BST Hyde Park, All Points East and LIDO, which launched this year. He also oversees Rock en Seine in Paris and co-launched Bristol’s Forwards Festival with Team Love in 2022.

“It’s a privilege to take on this role at a time when the live entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly,” says King. “AEG Presents has been my home for nearly 20 years now, and I’ve never been more excited about the opportunities ahead. I’m grateful to Adam and Jay Marciano [AEG chair/CEO] for their trust in me as we continue to build our business throughout the region with our extraordinary team, and I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Steve as we shape the future of our UK live event strategy.”

Jim King will star in the keynote interview at the 2025 International Festival Forum (IFF) in London. For more information on the event click here.

 

