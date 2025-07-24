x

news

Latin artist Ana Mena set to make history in Asia

EB Producciones chief Eduardo Basagaña reveals the singer is set to become the first female Latin act to headline a festival on the continent

By James Hanley on 24 Jul 2025

Ana Mena & Eduardo Basagaña


EB Producciones CEO Eduardo Basagaña is urging the live business to capitalise on the “golden age” of Spanish-language music as singer Ana Mena gets set to make history in Japan.

The 28-year-old Spaniard will become the first female Latin artist to headline a music festival in Asia when she tops the bill at the A-Nation Festival in Tokyo.

The festival will take place at the 60,000-cap Ajinomoto Stadium on 30-31 August, with other acts including XG, Yeji, Zico, Novelbright and Mazzel. Tickets are priced 12,800 yen (€74).

“I’ve been working hard in recent years in territories I consider to be the future of global music, such as Japan and South Korea, as well as India and Africa,” Basagaña tells IQ. “Getting Ana to headline one of the most important music festivals in all of Asia is the result of all these years of effort. We are living through the golden age of Spanish-language music, and we all need to seize this momentum.”

“The future for Ana Mena is global, and when she starts singing in English, her music will take over the planet”

Basagaña, who founded US and Argentina-headquartered EB Producciones in 2013, has worked with artists such as Karol G, Mon Laferte, Pimpinela, and Aitana. The company organises festivals such as PWR, the biggest all-female festival in Latin America, and also operates in Spain, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

The executive signed an international development agreement with Mena in 2024. In their first year working together, they managed to increase the artist’s streams by over 1,500% across Latin America and helped her achieve her first gold record outside of Europe.

“I remember telling Ana’s manager, José Luis de la Peña, when we signed her, that she was an extraordinary artist and had everything it takes to conquer the world. It was only a matter of time,” he adds. “The future for Ana Mena is global, and when she starts singing in English, her music will take over the planet.”

 

Read More Like This

News|21 Feb 2025

Hans Zimmer Live heads to Australia and Asia

The German film score composer and music producer is taking his latest production to new markets

News|03 Mar 2025

‘Special’ Ed Sheeran Asia tour breaks boundaries

AEG Presents SVP of international touring Simon Jones details the logistics of Sheeran's historic shows in Bhutan and India

News|18 Jul 2025

Mexico’s artist-curated festival boom continues

Noah Kahan has become the latest artist to headline and programme an all-inclusive destination festival in the Latin American market

News|14 May 2025

How Shakira made history in Mexico

Ocesa's Jorge Cambronero looks back on the singer's seven record-breaking nights as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

News|03 Jun 2025

Andrea Bocelli makes classical history in Portugal

The Italian tenor's 25,000-seater stadium show is believed to have been the biggest classical concert ever held in the country

