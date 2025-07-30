Live Nation acquires New Zealand’s Team Event

The Christchurch-based entertainment & events company is behind events including two-day music festival Electric Avenue

Live Nation has announced the acquisition of Team Event, the producer behind New Zealand’s largest two-day music festival Electric Avenue.

Since 2015, Christchurch-based Electric Avenue has welcomed 40,000-strong crowds for headliners including Lorde, The Chemical Brothers, Flume and The Prodigy, with future plans for venue and capacity expansion.

“This partnership with Live Nation is an incredible opportunity to secure the long-term future of our business,” says Team Event director Callam Mitchell. “Access to talent and the expertise from such a large global organisation will only take us to new heights.

“The past 15 years of building this business has been a journey of blood, sweat and tears but a journey we’re incredibly proud of, and this acquisition is a recognition of that.”

Electric Avenue joins Live Nation’s portfolio of festivals across Australia and New Zealand including Rhythm & Vines, and the regional Greenstone Summer Concert Tour across New Zealand, alongside Spilt Milk in Australia.

“Electric Avenue is a testament to what local grit and vision can create – a world-class live music experience,” says Live Nation New Zealand MD Mark Kneebone. “We are excited to partner with Callam and Team Event to take Electric Avenue and its festival brands to the next level, giving fans get even greater access to local and international talent while supporting the future growth and success of this iconic New Zealand festival.”

Team Event is also responsible for gatherings such as the South Island Wine & Food Festival, The Great Kiwi Beer Festival, Nostalgia Festival and the Live in the Park concert series.

